GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2024
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Aug 5th, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2024 were NT2,903 million, increased 8.6% month-over-month and also increased 31.2% year-over-year.
Net sales for seven months of 2024 totaled NT$15,313 million, decreased 0.1% compared to the same period in 2023.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2024
|2023
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|July
|2,903,133
|2,212,814
|8.6%
|31.2%
|Year to Date
|15,313,285
|15,328,692
|N/A
|-0.1%
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
GUC July 2024 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|1,298,136
|45
|NRE
|1,506,635
|52
|Others
|98,362
|3
|Total
|2,903,133
|100
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
