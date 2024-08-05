Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 18.3% in Q2 2024 Compared to Q2 2023; Quarter-to-Quarter Sales Up 6.5%

WASHINGTON — August 5, 2024 —The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $149.9 billion during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 18.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and 6.5% more than the first quarter of 2024. Sales in June 2024 were $50.0 billion, an increase of 1.7% compared to the May 2024 total of $49.1 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“The global semiconductor market remained strong during the second quarter of 2024, with quarter-to-quarter sales increasing for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2021,” said SIA President and CEO John Neuffer. “Sales in the month of June were up both month-to-month and year-to-year, with the Americas market leading the way with growth of 42.8% compared to June 2023.”

Regionally, in addition to the year-to-year growth in the Americas, sales were up in China (21.6%) and Asia Pacific/All Other (12.7%), but down in Japan (-5.0%) and Europe (-11.2%). Month-to-month sales in June increased in the Americas (6.3%), Japan (1.8%), and China (0.8%), but decreased in Europe (-1.0%) and Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.4%).

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





