UMC Reports Sales for July 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, August 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2024.

Revenues for July 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) July 20,896,877 19,063,918 1,832,959 9.61% Jan.-July 132,328,266 129,569,773 2,758,493 2.13%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





