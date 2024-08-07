UMC Reports Sales for July 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, August 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2024.
Revenues for July 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
July
|
20,896,877
|
19,063,918
|
1,832,959
|
9.61%
|
Jan.-July
|
132,328,266
|
129,569,773
|
2,758,493
|
2.13%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
