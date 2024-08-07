Ceva, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, MD., August 7, 2024 – Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, reflect Ceva’s continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.

Operational Highlights:

Launched Ceva-Waves-Links, a Multi-Protocol wireless platform IP family to accelerate enhanced connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI applications

Extended its Smart Edge IP leadership with Ceva-NeuPro-Nano , a TinyML Optimized family of NPUs for AIoT devices

, a TinyML Optimized family of NPUs for AIoT devices Achieved an important milestone of surpassing 18 billion Ceva-powered devices shipped

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $28.4 million, up 24%, compared to $22.9 million reported for the second quarter of 2023. Licensing and related revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.3 million, up 28%, compared to $13.6 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.2 million, up 19%, compared to $9.4 million reported for the same quarter a year ago.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: “We are pleased to report strong execution and results for the second quarter that exceeded our estimates, with licensing revenue and royalty revenue growing 28% and 19%, respectively, year over-year. In licensing, customer demand for our IP portfolio is being driven by the growing adoption of AI across every industry and every device. We signed a number of strategic deals in the quarter, including one with a leading U.S. analog semiconductor company for our Bluetooth portfolio and two with our large OEM customers in wireless infrastructure for their development of next-generation ASICs to address the incredible growth in network traffic and performance improvements required to support Generative AI and Hybrid AI systems. Our royalty business grew on the back of broad market strength and market share gains in IoT, and strong growth in the smartphone market.”

During the quarter, eleven IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including AI solutions for industrial and consumer edge AI devices, next-generation wireless infrastructure to enable ubiquitous AI, 5G satellite, 5G RedCap and Bluetooth connectivity for wearables and hearables. Five of the deals signed in the quarter were with OEMs and one deal signed was with a first-time customer.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 90%, as compared to 85% in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.04 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $5.3 million for the same period in 2023. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.9 million reported for the same period in 2023. GAAP diluted loss per share for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.01, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.21 for the same period in 2023.

GAAP net loss with the discontinued operation for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.8 million. GAAP diluted loss per share with the discontinued operation for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.25.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 91%, as compared to 86% for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $1.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the second quarter of 2024 were $4.2 million and $0.17, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively, reported for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.02.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, stated: “Our excellent second quarter performance generated top line growth of 24% year-over-year and coupled with disciplined expense control, enabled us to expand our adjusted operating margin to 15%. We are encouraged by the strength of our licensing pipeline and royalty growth potential from our broad and diversified customer base and reflecting this, we continued to buy back the company’s stock during the quarter, repurchasing approximately 100,000 shares for approximately $2 million under our stock repurchase program. At the end of the quarter, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $158 million, which we can leverage to grow our share in edge AI and other high-growth markets.”

Ceva Conference Call

On August 7, 2024, Ceva management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the operating performance for the quarter.

