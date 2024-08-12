Secure-IC signs International Collaboration with Taiwan Quantum Safe Association and PQC-CIA

August 12, 2024 – The collaboration focuses on promoting Post-Quantum cybersecurity and the development of semiconductor industry intellectual property (IP) chips. Today, Taiwan Quantum Security Industry Association (TQSA) announced collaborations with global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems, Secure-IC, and the Post- Quantum Cybersecurity Industry Alliance (PQC-CIA). The three entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focusing on promoting the development of semiconductor industry intellectual property (IP) chips. Together, they will organize workshops on PQC Post-Quantum security for high-tech semiconductor industries, assist in the implementation of compliant chip testing collaborations, and accelerate entry into international markets.

Hassan Triqui, Secure-IC’s CEO and Co-Founder said, "Our partnership with TQSA and PQC-CIA represents a unified global effort to secure the future of digital security. Leveraging Secure-IC’s extensive expertise, grounded in many years of dedicated research, innovative PQC algorithm creation, and advanced PQC-based product development, we aim to deliver state-of-the-art PQC solutions. This collaboration will robustly fortify the semiconductor industry against the looming quantum threats."

Vice Chairman Zhang Peiren of TQSA stated, "Promoting widespread encryption technology adoption and establishing an industry supply chain have been the core missions of our association since its inception. Today's MOU signing with Secure-IC and PQC-CIA marks a significant step in turning our vision into action. Our collaboration starts in the semiconductor industry, with a focus on aiding high-tech semiconductor industries through hands-on PQC technical knowledge transfer, secure chip design, and international certification consultancy services for market entry."

With the rapid advancement of quantum computing technology, experts predict that within 15 years, quantum computers will possess sufficient computational power to potentially decrypt current encryption mechanisms in minutes. This poses significant challenges to sensitive data protection, network communications security, online financial transactions, and more. Since 2016, in response to the impending obsolescence of current encryption mechanisms in the era of quantum computing, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) of the United States has initiated the PQC Cryptography Standardization Competition. Later this year, four PQC postquantum cryptography algorithms will be standardized to mitigate the risks posed by quantum computing.

Vice Chairman Zhang further emphasized, "Given the limited time until the quantum era arrives, rigorous verification of encryption mechanisms and widespread migration operations are paramount to ensuring the continued robust operation of our digital society and industries. Practical implementation should prioritize sectors based on their importance and urgency. Domestically, various application scenario validations and PQC migration operations have been initiated by public sectors. The semiconductor industry, a vital core industry of our nation, requires urgent establishment of security measures. Therefore, today's declaration of collaboration through the MOU signing between TQSA, Secure-IC, and the Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Industry Alliance underscores our commitment to expanding industry resilience."

About Secure-IC

With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects.

Driven by a unique approach called PESC (Protect, Evaluate, Service & Certify), Secure-IC positions itself as a partner to support its clients throughout and beyond the IC design process. Relying on innovation and research activities, Secure-IC provides silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with the highest level of certification for different markets (such as automotive & smart mobility, defense & space, semiconductors, critical infrastructures, server & cloud, healthcare, consumer electronics).

Secure-IC has an extensive expertise and a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities presented by the transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). This vision is grounded in many years of dedicated research, the creation of innovative PQC algorithms, the development of advanced PQC-based products, and extensive collaboration with customers to seamlessly integrate PQC solutions into their systems. Secure-IC's insights are drawn from a rich history of pioneering work in the PQC field, ensuring a comprehensive and informed analysis of this critical evolution in cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://www.secure-ic.com.

About Taiwan Quantum Security Industry Association

Taiwan Quantum Security Industry Association (TQSA) is dedicated to advancing the industry with Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technologies at its core, aims not only to enhance the security of domestic industrial products but also to facilitate their entry into international markets, making them globally competitive in terms of security.





