TSMC July 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Aug. 9, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for July 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for July 2024 was approximately NT$256.95 billion, an increase of 23.6 percent from June 2024 and an increase of 44.7 percent from July 2023. Revenue for January through July 2024 totaled NT$1,523.11 billion, an increase of 30.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC July Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues July 2024 256,953 June 2024 207,869 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 23.6 July 2023 177,616 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 44.7 January to July 2024 1,523,107 January to July 2023 1,167,090 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 30.5





