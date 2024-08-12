Rupert Baines joins Nanusens board

Nanusens opens new Crowdcube funding round

Paignton, UK – August 12, 2024 -- One of the UK’s Semiconductor veterans, Rupert Baines, has now joined the Nanusens’ board. He has many years of C-level experience in a wide variety of electronics companies including CEO of UltraSoC (sold to Siemens) and CMO of Codasip and has been instrumental in several successful company sales. He is currently CEO of QPT Ltd that is developing power electronics for more efficient motors. In addition, he is chair of the UKTIN Semiconductor Expert Working Group and a Trustee of UKESF, a charity that encourages children to study electronics.

Josep Montanyà, Nanusens’ CEO, explained, “Rupert is another great addition to our board. His contacts span the worlds of semiconductors and investors which will be invaluable in helping us with the next exciting phase of our growth for which we have just opened a Crowdcube round at www.crowdcube.com/nanusens2024.”

Rupert Baines added, “The UK is a hot bed of innovation and I am always delighted to be able to help British companies fulfil their true potential. Nanusens has revolutionary technology for building nanoscale MEMS within CMOS layers for sensors and for RF Front End antenna tuners. To have a killer product where there is huge potential is amazing but to have one for two different markets is incredible.”

About Nanusens™ www.nanusens.com

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Josep Montanyà and Dr. Marc Llamas, Nanusens is headquartered in Paignton, Devon, England with Research and Development offices in Barcelona, Spain and Shenzen, China. It leverages the research and expertise developed by the founders’ previous company, Baolab Microsystems. Nanusens is VC funded by Inveready (www.inveready.com), Caixa Capital Risc (www.caixacapitalrisc.es/en/) and Dieco Capital (www.dieco-capital.com), and several, ultra-high net worth investors. Nanusens has won the Disruptive Innovation of the Year and Emerging Technology Company of the Year at the 2019 TechWorks Awards, Best Campaign of the Year at the 2019 Elektra Awards and Design Team of the Year at the 2020 Elektra Awards. It was a finalist in the 2023 Elektra Awards Design team of the Year category.





