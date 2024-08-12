AMD Completes Acquisition of Silo AI to Accelerate Development and Deployment of AI Models on AMD Hardware

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Silo AI, the largest private AI lab in Europe. The all-cash transaction valued at approximately $665 million furthers the company’s commitment to deliver end-to-end AI solutions based on open standards and in strong partnership with the global AI ecosystem.

Silo AI brings a team of world-class AI scientists and engineers to AMD experienced in developing cutting-edge AI models, platforms and solutions for large enterprise customers including Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever. Their expertise spans diverse markets and they have created state-of-the-art open source multilingual Large Language Models (LLMs) including Poro and Viking on AMD platforms. The Silo AI team will join the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group (AIG), led by AMD Senior Vice President Vamsi Boppana.

“AI is our number one strategic priority, and we continue to invest in both the talent and software capabilities to support our growing customer deployments and roadmaps,” said Vamsi Boppana, AMD senior vice president, AIG. “The Silo AI team has developed state-of-the-art language models that have been trained at scale on AMD Instinct accelerators and they have broad experience developing and integrating AI models to solve critical problems for end customers. We expect their expertise and software capabilities will directly improve the experience for customers in delivering the best performing AI solutions on AMD platforms.”

About AMD

