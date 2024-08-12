Agnisys Joins Arm Partner Program and Releases Solution Brief for Functionally Safe Arm-Based SoC Design

Innovative Collaboration to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Complex Semiconductor Designs

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 -- Agnisys Inc., a leading provider of innovative EDA solutions for the design and verification of systems-on-chips (SoCs) and intellectual property (IP), today announced it has joined the Arm® Partner Program to help enhance and streamline the design and verification processes for complex semiconductor designs, significantly improving time-to-market and overall design efficiency.

Agnisys, now listed as one of the EDA providers working with Arm, has released a comprehensive solution brief titled "Functionally Safe Design for Arm®-Based SoC Design". This brief addresses the critical need for functional safety in automotive systems and the stringent requirements of ISO 26262.

The Arm Partner Program ecosystem spans the globe, promoting collaboration among thousands of partners to help customers innovate and get to market faster. “We are honored to be recognized as a partner in the Arm ecosystem. This partnership with Arm will help IP and SoC companies to get to market faster with better quality of products,” said Anupam Bakshi, CEO of Agnisys. “Agnisys always looks for ways to improve the development process for complex IP/SoC designs for vertical markets such as AI, Automotive, IoT, etc.”

“The increasing complexity of automotive systems require solutions that can deliver advanced technological capabilities while ensuring functional safety and reliability. Our mutual customers can leverage Arm's ubiquitous architecture and Agnisys' design and verification tools to enhance design capabilities, improve efficiency, and accelerate time-to-market.” said Kevin Ryan, senior director of partner marketing, Arm.

Agnisys offers tools that assist engineers in complying with ISO26262 standards by automating various aspects of the development process, including requirements management, design, verification, validation, and documentation generation. These tools help streamline workflows, reduce the risk of system failures, and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements.

Meeting ISO 26262 standards presents significant challenges due to the complexity of integrating safety-critical functions into modern automotive systems. Agnisys addresses these challenges with the IDesignSpec Suite, which automates the generation of Arm-based IP designs and incorporates essential safety features like parity, CRC, SECDED, TMR, and sniffing engines based on the safety requirements. This automation allows developers to create reliable and robust systems more efficiently, ensuring compliance with stringent safety standards. By leveraging IDesignSpec, developers benefit from faster development times and access to the power-efficient, widely used Arm technology, ultimately enhancing the safety and reliability of automotive and SoC designs.

Agnisys is a provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software and methodology services, solves complex front-end design, verification, and validation problems in system chip development. Its certified IDesignSpec™ Solution Suite leverages a golden executable specification to capture and centralize registers, sequences, and connectivity for Intellectual Property (IP) and System-on-a-Chip (SoC) projects. Its intuitive user interfaces and standards-based workflows reduce risk by eliminating development errors while increasing productivity and efficiency through the automatic generation of collateral for the entire project development team. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with R&D centers in the United States and India. Learn more at www.agnisys.com.





