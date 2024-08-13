Ceva Expands its Market Share Leadership in Wireless Connectivity IP, Strengthening its Solutions for Smart Edge AI/IoT applications

Latest Design IP Report from IPNest ranks Ceva #1 in Wireless Interface IP Revenue for 2023 with 67% market share, based on its extensive portfolio of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 802.15.4 IPs

ROCKVILLE, MD., August 13, 2024 – Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that it has continued its hold on the #1 position in the wireless connectivity IP market according to IPNest’s latest Design IP Report, commanding a dominant 67% market share of IP revenues in 2023. The Ceva-Waves wireless connectivity IP portfolio encompasses the most adopted standards-based wireless connectivity IPs, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 802.15.4, which can be licensed individually or as multi-standard solutions via the Ceva-Waves-Links family. In addition to enabling high-performance, reliable and low power connectivity, its wireless portfolio is a linchpin in the company’s expansion into other IoT applications that require innovative edge AI processing and sensing capabilities.

Ceva’s wireless connectivity IP leadership began over a decade ago, starting with Bluetooth and expanding to include Wi-Fi, 802.15.4 and most recently UWB. With the emergence of the Internet of Things, almost every electronic device around us has become connected, leading to a huge push for semiconductor companies to integrate wireless connectivity into their MCU and SoC designs. A scarcity of wireless design expertise coupled with strict cost, power and time-to-market constraints has led to strong demand for Ceva’s wireless connectivity IPs, culminating in more than 1.3 billion devices in 2023 sold worldwide powered by Ceva wireless connectivity IP. In Bluetooth alone, Ceva estimates its worldwide Bluetooth IoT market share in 2023 was 35%*, and TWS earbuds market share was 45%**, excluding Apple. For Wi-Fi 6, with more than 40 licensees to date, Ceva forecasts to capture 25-30% of Wi-Fi IoT market share within 2 years. More recently, the company began to license its next-generation Ceva-Waves Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Wi-Fi 7, UWB 2.0 and 802.15.4 IPs, which will drive further market share growth for Ceva.

“For many years, Ceva has been the dominant supplier of wireless interface IP to the semiconductor industry, with a strong focus on low power innovation and constantly being first to market with the latest standards,” said Dr. Eric Esteve, Principal Analyst at IPnest. “As the IP vendor with the broadest range of wireless connectivity IPs in an increasingly connected world, their portfolio provides proven solutions for the integration of multi-standard wireless connectivity into chip designs, faster and with lower risk.”

Iri Trashanski, Chief Strategy Officer at Ceva, added: “Wireless connectivity is a fundamental building block of every smart edge device and forms the basis of our strategy at Ceva to enable any device to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. IPNest’s latest Design IP Report reinforces our incredible track record of successful implementations of wireless connectivity that powers billions of devices, established through partnerships with many of the world’s leading semiconductor companies and OEMs. Our customers rely on our proven and reliable IP to provide secure and high performance connectivity today and in future generations of their products. As the devices we connect become increasingly intelligent, our portfolio of sensing IPs and edge AI NPUs perfectly complement our wireless IPs, and offer our customers a single source and unified approach for their smart edge product roadmaps.”

*Market share based on ABI Research Bluetooth Market Tracker – Q2’24, data excluding mobile shipments, and; Ceva internal data.

**Market share based on Ceva customer market share estimates from 52audio, Morgan Stanley Research as of Sept ’23.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

