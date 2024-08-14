Movellus Joins the Silicon Catalyst In-Kind Partner Ecosystem

Both companies are exhibiting at the upcoming AI Summit

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 -- Movellus today announced that it has joined the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem as the newest member of their In-Kind Partner (IKP) network. Silicon Catalyst is the only incubator + accelerator focused on the global semiconductor industry including Chips, Chiplets, Materials, IP and Silicon fabrication-based Photonics, MEMS, Sensors, Life Science and Quantum. The Silicon Catalyst IKPs provides technical and business support to the Portfolio Companies in the incubator + accelerator, enabling them to tap into the products and services available to enhance the growth of their companies.

Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Companies will now have access to the Movellus high-performance energy and performance-optimized infrastructure IP for their complex SoCs. The Movellus Aeonic™ Digital IP platform comprises product families targeted at: on-die sensing to provide visibility required to solve significant challenges like SDC (Silent Data Corruption), digital clocking which allows for architectural innovation through novel strategies like per-core distributed clocking or fine-grained DVFS (Digital Voltage and Frequency Scaling), and on-die power delivery to maximize energy savings through per-core DVFS. End applications range from ultra-low power edge AI devices to performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and AI offerings.

Lee Vick, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Movellus

"Movellus is excited to be working with the incredible community of start-ups that Silicon Catalyst has enabled. The inevitable migration from yesterday's analog clocking approaches to the smaller, distributed, observable digital clocking architectures that feed silicon lifecycle analytics platforms is happening now. It is the forward-thinking companies in the Silicon Catalyst portfolio that are leading the charge for innovative architectures required to develop modern AI chips and other leading-edge SoCs."

Pete Rodriguez, CEO, Silicon Catalyst

"Adding Movellus as our latest IKP extends our ability to provide the most advanced IP available to our start-ups. The billions of transistors required to develop industry leading solutions will necessitate modular digital designs, and Movellus is the undisputed leader in digital clocking technologies. This collaboration with Movellus will help tool the next generation of silicon startups with observable and energy-optimized infrastructure IP."

Silicon Catalyst has developed an unparalleled support ecosystem for its semiconductor start-ups, providing a strong network of financiers, business advisors, and industry professionals who help companies to launch and scale in the market. In addition, the incubator provides privileged access to services, expertise, and intellectual property from the comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners that can empower their companies' technological innovation and business growth.

AI Hardware Summit Exhibition – September 10-12, 2024 in San Jose

To learn more about Movellus and Silicon Catalyst, meet us at the upcoming AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit, https://aihwedgesummit.com/events/aihwedgesummit

Movellus will be showcasing its award-winning IP portfolio for energy optimization at Booth 68. Silicon Catalyst will be exhibiting in the AI Innovation Village, with personnel from the incubator and the Silicon Catalyst Ventures team to meet with attendees. The show floor will be open from September 10th to 12th at the Signia by Hilton in San Jose, California.

Silicon Catalyst is pleased to offer a specially arranged discount to attend this important industry event; Discount Code: SILICONCATALYST15 for 15% off the conference registration fee. This limited time offer expires August 19, 2024.

About Movellus

Movellus provides critical infrastructure IP for complex SoCs in the AI era. Movellus IP is integrated into an array of applications ranging from edge AI devices to performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and networking offerings. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto. Visit us at: www.movellus.com

Movellus, the Movellus logo, Aeonic, Aeonic Generate, Aeonic Power, Elevating Silicon, Aeonic Insight, and Intelligent Clock Networks are among the trademarks of Movellus. The term "Movellus" refers to Movellus Circuits Inc and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Silicon Catalyst "It's about what's next"

Silicon Catalyst is the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, built on a comprehensive coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 1200 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst over the past 9 years and the company has admitted over 100 exciting companies. Silicon Catalyst supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies' novel technology solutions. The Silicon Catalyst model has been proven to dramatically accelerate a startup's trajectory while at the same time de-risking the equation for investors. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies. Additionally, the Silicon Catalyst Venture group was recently launched to provide funding to newly admitted companies to the Silicon Catalyst incubator + accelerator. More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com, www.siliconcatalyst.uk, www.siliconcatalystangels.com and www.sicatalystvc.com





