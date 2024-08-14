AutoChips integrated multiple VeriSilicon's IPs in its intelligent cockpit domain control SoC

VeriSilicon’s high-performance IP portfolio enhanced the intelligent cockpit experience

Shanghai, China, August 14, 2024 -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced that AutoChips, an automotive electronic chip design company, has adopted VeriSilicon’s high-performance IP portfolio in its new generation intelligent cockpit domain control SoC AC8025, including Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP, and Display Processing IP.

AC8025, AutoChips’ latest intelligent cockpit domain control SoC, features octa-core Arm Cortex-A76+A55 high-performance CPUs, meeting both AEC-Q100 quality certification and ISO 26262 ASIL-B functional safety certification for the instrument display. It supports 8-channel full HD camera input and 7-channel full HD distinct displays, as well as 5760x756 long strip screen and high-definition ultra-large screen displays. Embedded with a dual-core high-performance HiFi Digital Signal Processor (DSP), AC8025 delivers superior audiovisual effects. Additionally, AC8025 has a built-in high-performance NPU to provide efficient AI application solutions, which can be extended to applications such as Face ID, Driver Monitoring System (DMS), and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) based on the intelligent cockpit domain.

VeriSilicon’s adopted VIP9000 features a general programmable NPU architecture, with vector and tensor engines for flexible processing of various neural networks. It offers optimized 1.2T INT8 computing power, and utilizes VeriSilicon’s Tiling technology to significantly reduce external data access demands, thus enhancing real-time performance and stability of vehicle systems. VIP9000 also includes the complete Acuity toolset and supports deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow and ONNX, accelerating application deployment. VeriSilicon’s VPU IP VC8000LE and VC8000D support various video formats including HEVC and H.264. VeriSilicon’s Display Processing IP DC8100 meets diverse display application needs and supports ultra-wide displays, while also featuring enhanced security functions like Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC) for multiple configurable areas and specific test patterns, ensuring the integrity and accuracy of display content. The hardware of VC8000LE, VC8000D and DC8100 supports dual operating systems, optimizing resource utilization and enabling rapid task switching, thereby enhancing the performance and responsiveness of in-vehicle entertainment systems.

Wenxiong Li, CTO of AutoChips, said, “VeriSilicon’s high-performance IP portfolio has significantly enhanced the system performance of our intelligent cockpit solutions and enabled more intelligent, immersive cockpit interaction experiences. AC8025 has entered mass production and has already been selected for designated projects by several domestic and foreign car manufacturers, with an expected coverage of 5 million vehicles. AC8025 will drive the upgrade to intelligent cockpits and largely increase the coverage rate of intelligent cockpits, further empowering the domestic automotive industry chain.”

“Domain controllers are key to vehicle intelligence. With advancements in AI and machine learning, the future intelligent cockpits will deeply integrate multiple systems, increasing the demand for efficient, reliable and secure IPs,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “Our collaboration with AutoChips is another successful launching point of VeriSilicon’s technology in the automotive sector. VeriSilicon continues developing technology to grow with our automotive customer base in this fast-growing and demanding market segment. Our Glass-to-Glass (from camera-in to display-out) intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio offers high scalability to meet the demands of different market segments, ranging from low power consumption to high image quality. Our increasingly comprehensive portfolio of automotive-certified IPs and ISO 26262 certified chip design processes, along with other related technological achievements, will further support our customers in the era of automotive intelligence.”

About AutoChips

AutoChips Inc., founded in 2013, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navinfo Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 002405.SZ), with R&D and marketing centers located in Hefei, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Wuhan.

Since its establishment, AutoChips has been focusing on the research and design of automotive electronic chips and related systems, with more than 300 R&D personnel and over 150 patents. It has been recognized as a national specialized and new “Little Giant” enterprise, a key integrated circuit enterprise and national high-tech enterprise in China. AutoChips adheres to the foundation of technological innovation and dedicates all its energy to the independent research and development. Its product range includes E-Cockpit SoC, IVI SoC, Telematics SoC, MCU, etc., and have been widely recognized and adopted by domestic and foreign parts manufacturers and automotive OEMs. AutoChips chips has now covered more than 500 models worldwide, with a cumulative shipment of over 300 million pieces, including over 80 million sets of SoC chips and over 50 million MCU chips.

In the future, AutoChips will collaborate with its partners to build a leading brand of domestic automotive electronic chips and achieve greater breakthroughs in “China Chip”.

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP.

VeriSilicon possesses six categories of in-house processing IPs, namely Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP, and Display Processing IP, as well as more than 1,600 analog and mixed-signal IPs and RF IPs.

Leveraging its own IPs, VeriSilicon has developed a wealth of software and hardware custom chip design platforms targeting Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, covering always-on ultralight spatial computing devices such as smartwatches and AR/VR glasses, high-efficiency edge computing devices such as AI PCs, AI phones, smart cars, and robots, as well as high-performance cloud computing devices like data centers and servers.

In response to the trend of System-on-Chip (SoC) evolving towards System-in-Package (SiP) driven by the demand for large computing power, VeriSilicon put forward the concepts of "IP as a Chiplet”, "Chiplet as a Platform", and "Platform as an Ecosystem”. The company keeps advancing the R&D and industrialization of its Chiplet technologies and projects from the perspective of interface IP, Chiplet architecture, advanced packaging technology, and others for AI-Generated Content (AIGC) and autonomous driving solutions.

Under its unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, VeriSilicon serves a broad range of market segments, including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Its main customers include fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies, and cloud service providers.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,800 employees.





