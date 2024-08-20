ADC IP - 14-Bit, 4.32 GSps Silicon-Proven: Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty
August 20, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s 14-bit 4.32Gsps Time-interleaved Pipeline ADC IP Core, fully silicon-proven and whitebox ready for licensing without royalty fees. This cutting-edge technology promises to enhance the performance and efficiency of a wide range of electronic devices, from advanced consumer electronics to critical medical and industrial applications.
Key Features of the 14-Bit ADC IP Core (Time-Interleaved Pipeline ADC IP):
- Ultra-Fast Sampling Rate: Achieves a remarkable 4.32 GSps (Giga-samples per second), ensuring high-resolution data acquisition at unprecedented speeds.
- Superior Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): Delivers a 60dBFS SNR (9.7 Effective Number of Bits, ENOB) for input frequencies ranging from 54MHz to 1794MHz, providing excellent signal clarity and accuracy.
- Versatile Input Signal Handling: Features external AC coupling for the input signal and supports a 1.0Vpp differential full-scale input, with buffered analog inputs to maintain signal integrity.
- Optimized for Power Efficiency: Operates with dual power supplies—1.8V for analog processing and 1.0V for digital compensation—offering a balance between performance and power consumption.
- Broad Input Signal Bandwidth: Handles input signals within the 54MHz to 1794MHz range, making it ideal for a wide variety of high-frequency applications.
- Low Power Operation: Includes a power-down mode for energy-saving operation, further enhancing its suitability for power-sensitive applications.
- Efficient Data Output: Provides 16x14-bit data output at 270 MHz (4.32GHz/16) along with a Data Ready output signal at 270MHz, ensuring seamless integration into high-speed digital systems.
- Proven in Silicon: Developed and verified using 28FDSOI technology, this ADC IP has been successfully extracted from a production DOCSIS Tuner STB chip, underscoring its reliability and readiness for deployment in commercial applications.
Availability and Licensing
For more information about the 14-bit 4.32Gsps Time-interleaved Pipeline ADC IP Core and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact contact@t-2-m.com
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
Availability:
These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.4 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- Silicon-Proven 14-Bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band ADC IP Core with Time-Interleaved Pipeline Architecture Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty Fees
- Silicon-Proven 14-Bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band ADC IP core Time-Interleaved Pipeline Solution Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty
- Elevate the performance of your Automotive Application by integrating the IP cores of a 14-bit wideband Time-Interleaved Pipeline Data Converters
- 14-bit, 4.32GSps Wide Band ADC with Time-Interleaved Pipeline Architecture, Now Available for WhiteBox Licensing - Unlimited Usage and Modification Rights Included
- Omni Design Demos Hyperon 14-bit 1.2Gsps ADC at the 2019 Design Automation Conference in Las Vegas
Breaking News
- ADC IP - 14-Bit, 4.32 GSps Silicon-Proven: Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty
- Axiomise Showcases Value of Formal Verification at DVCon Japan and DVCon India
- SignatureIP Networks-on-Chips (NoCs) to Accelerate RISC-V Designs
- Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Strengthens in Q2 2024, SEMI Reports
- SEALSQ Introduces QS7001, a Newly Developed Cutting-Edge RISC-V Secure Hardware Platform, Specifically Designed for IoT security in the Post-Quantum Era
Most Popular
- Intel sells Arm shares
- SignatureIP Networks-on-Chips (NoCs) to Accelerate RISC-V Designs
- Intel 18A Advanced Packaging is Key to Tech Leadership
- Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Strengthens in Q2 2024, SEMI Reports
- SEALSQ Introduces QS7001, a Newly Developed Cutting-Edge RISC-V Secure Hardware Platform, Specifically Designed for IoT security in the Post-Quantum Era
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page