ADC IP - 14-Bit, 4.32 GSps Silicon-Proven: Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty

August 20, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s 14-bit 4.32Gsps Time-interleaved Pipeline ADC IP Core, fully silicon-proven and whitebox ready for licensing without royalty fees. This cutting-edge technology promises to enhance the performance and efficiency of a wide range of electronic devices, from advanced consumer electronics to critical medical and industrial applications.

Key Features of the 14-Bit ADC IP Core (Time-Interleaved Pipeline ADC IP):

Ultra-Fast Sampling Rate: Achieves a remarkable 4.32 GSps (Giga-samples per second), ensuring high-resolution data acquisition at unprecedented speeds.

Achieves a remarkable 4.32 GSps (Giga-samples per second), ensuring high-resolution data acquisition at unprecedented speeds. Superior Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): Delivers a 60dBFS SNR (9.7 Effective Number of Bits, ENOB) for input frequencies ranging from 54MHz to 1794MHz, providing excellent signal clarity and accuracy.

Delivers a 60dBFS SNR (9.7 Effective Number of Bits, ENOB) for input frequencies ranging from 54MHz to 1794MHz, providing excellent signal clarity and accuracy. Versatile Input Signal Handling: Features external AC coupling for the input signal and supports a 1.0Vpp differential full-scale input, with buffered analog inputs to maintain signal integrity.

Features external AC coupling for the input signal and supports a 1.0Vpp differential full-scale input, with buffered analog inputs to maintain signal integrity. Optimized for Power Efficiency: Operates with dual power supplies—1.8V for analog processing and 1.0V for digital compensation—offering a balance between performance and power consumption.

Operates with dual power supplies—1.8V for analog processing and 1.0V for digital compensation—offering a balance between performance and power consumption. Broad Input Signal Bandwidth: Handles input signals within the 54MHz to 1794MHz range, making it ideal for a wide variety of high-frequency applications.

Handles input signals within the 54MHz to 1794MHz range, making it ideal for a wide variety of high-frequency applications. Low Power Operation: Includes a power-down mode for energy-saving operation, further enhancing its suitability for power-sensitive applications.

Includes a power-down mode for energy-saving operation, further enhancing its suitability for power-sensitive applications. Efficient Data Output: Provides 16x14-bit data output at 270 MHz (4.32GHz/16) along with a Data Ready output signal at 270MHz, ensuring seamless integration into high-speed digital systems.

Provides 16x14-bit data output at 270 MHz (4.32GHz/16) along with a Data Ready output signal at 270MHz, ensuring seamless integration into high-speed digital systems. Proven in Silicon: Developed and verified using 28FDSOI technology, this ADC IP has been successfully extracted from a production DOCSIS Tuner STB chip, underscoring its reliability and readiness for deployment in commercial applications.

Availability and Licensing

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs.

Availability:

