PQSecure Joins the Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition (PQCC)

August 22, 2024 -- PQSecure is proud to announce our official membership in the Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition (PQCC). As a leading innovator in post-quantum cryptographic hardware IPs for IoT, embedded devices, and secure silicon, PQSecure is committed to advancing the development and adoption of secure cryptographic standards to safeguard our digital future.

The Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition (PQCC) brings together industry leaders, academic experts, and government agencies to address the growing threat of quantum computing to current cryptographic systems. The coalition’s mission is to drive the research, development, and implementation of cryptographic algorithms that can withstand the power of quantum computers, ensuring the security and privacy of digital information for decades to come.

Our membership in PQCC aligns with PQSecure’s ongoing efforts to pioneer hardware IP solutions that not only implement post-quantum cryptographic algorithms but also provide protection against side-channel and fault injection attacks. Through this collaboration, we will contribute our expertise in secure hardware design to the coalition’s initiatives and work alongside other members to shape the future of cryptography.

Joining PQCC reinforces PQSecure’s commitment to staying at the forefront of cryptographic innovation and ensuring that our solutions meet the highest standards of security and performance. We look forward to working with our coalition partners to create a safer, quantum-resistant world. For more information, please check out PQCC’s website here.





