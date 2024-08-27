Dolphin Design announces partnership with Fraunhofer IIS to enhance power management in edge AI

Grenoble, France and Erlangen, Germany | August 27, 2024 – Dolphin Design announces a new strategic partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, a research Institute and member of the European Union’s PREVAIL project consortium. This collaboration aims to push the boundaries of power management in next-generation edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies.

Dolphin Design will supply Fraunhofer IIS with its comprehensive range of power management IP solutions in 22FDX technology. These solutions are known for their energy-efficient, and low-power characteristics, making them ideal for the demands of edge AI applications. They are also renowned for their configurability, enabling them to meet the various needs of the consortium.

The PREVAIL project, part of the European Union’s initiative to develop advanced edge AI technologies, is set to revolutionize various industries by enabling smarter, more efficient AI capabilities at the edge. By integrating Dolphin Design’s innovative power management IPs, Fraunhofer IIS will be equipped to enhance the performance and efficiency of the project’s AI systems.

“We are excited to partner with Fraunhofer IIS and contribute to the groundbreaking work being done in the PREVAIL project,” said Hakim Jaafar, VP of Marketing at Dolphin Design. “Our power management IP solutions are designed to meet the stringent demands of edge AI, and we are confident that this collaboration will lead to significant advancements in the field.”

Dr. Markus Eppel, group manager at Fraunhofer IIS, stated, “Dolphin Design’s power management IP, combined with Fraunhofer’s analog mixed-signal inference accelerators and software toolchain for neuromorphic computing, creates a powerful solution for neural network deployment on the Edge. The framework established through PREVAIL allows us to provide Dolphin’s and Fraunhofer’s potent technology combined from one hand to SME design houses, reducing design time and enhancing services for system integrators.”

This partnership is a significant step towards achieving the project’s goal of developing next-generation edge AI technologies that are both innovative and sustainable. For more information about this partnership and the upcoming news on this European project, please visit www.iis.fraunhofer.de/en.html and https://prevail-project.eu/.

About Dolphin Design

Dolphin Design, a Soitec subsidiary, is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in ASIC and IP design targeting markets such as Defense, Automotive, industrial, Personal electronics, and IoT. Dolphin Design cutting-edge technology IPs in AI computing, Power management, High-quality Audio, Power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their thousand customers/partners to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products/solutions that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world.

With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Design provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.

For more information about Power Management solutions, please click here.

About Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS

The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, based in Germany, is one of the world’s leading applied research organizations. Founded in 1949, the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft currently operates 76 institutes and research units throughout Germany. Its nearly 32,000 employees, predominantly scientists and engineers, work with an annual business volume of 3.4 billion euros. The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, conducts world-class research on microelectronic and IT system solutions and services. Today, it is the largest institute of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.

The institute’s Smart Sensing and Electronics division develops and realizes customer-specific and future-oriented solutions in the fields of medical technology, electronic image processing, integrated sensor systems and IC design. For over 25 years, the institute’s professional integrated circuit solutions are found in machines and production facilities as well as in the vehicles of leading automobile manufacturers. Many of the components developed can be parameterized and allow the designer to tailor each component to the needs of the application. The results of this research are market-aligned solutions for clients worldwide.

About PREVAIL Project

The PREVAIL project will create a multi-hub Test and Experimentation Facility (TEF) for edge AI hardware. This infrastructure will enable a trusted, non-discriminatory test facility in Europe, capable of validating high-performance, low-power edge components and technologies to support digital transformation.

Four major European Research and Technology Organizations (CEA-Leti, imec, Fraunhofer, and VTT) have set up this consortium to build on their advanced 300mm fabrication, design, and test facilities in a coordinated and complementary fashion.





