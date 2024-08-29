Senior Intel CPU architects splinter to develop RISC-V processors - veterans establish AheadComputing
Extensive brain drain won’t help Intel bounce back.
By Mark Tyson, Tom's Hardware (August 25, 2024)
While Intel is busy laying off thousands of employees some of its most experienced CPU architects, with a combined 80+ years at the firm, have left to form a RISC-V startup.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Andes 45-Series Expands RISC-V High-end Processors 8-Stage Superscalar Processor Balances High Performance, Power Efficiency, and Real-time Determinism with Rich RISC-V Ecosystem
- ESWIN Computing Pairs SiFive CPU, Imagination GPU and In House NPU in Latest RISC-V Edge Computing SoC
- Arteris Selected by Esperanto Technologies to Integrate RISC-V Processors for High-Performance AI and Machine Learning Solutions
- SEALSQ RISC-V Chips Adoption is Predicted to Get AI Boost Making it a Viable Competitor to Traditional GPUs
- X-Silicon Announces a NEW Low-Power Open-Standard Vulkan-Enabled C-GPU™ - a RISC-V Vector CPU Infused with GPU ISA and AI/ML acceleration in a Single Processor Core
Breaking News
- Efficient and GlobalFoundries Partner to Enable a New Category of Ultra Energy-Efficient, High-Performance Processors
- Senior Intel CPU architects splinter to develop RISC-V processors - veterans establish AheadComputing
- Lip-Bu Tan quit Intel board after "differences" with CEO, says Reuters
- Arasan Announces immediate availability of its I3C Host / Device Dual Role Controller IP
- Resiltech and Andes Technology Announce Collaboration to Deliver Advanced STL Solutions for Andes Automotive-Grade RISC-V Processor IP
Most Popular
- Xiphera Announces Quantum-Resistant Secure Boot
- Kudelski IoT Security IP Audit Provides High Level of Confidence for Semiconductor Manufacturers Seeking Common Criteria Certification
- PQShield and SiFive collaborate to advance post-quantum cryptography in RISC-V
- CEVA Wins Prestigious OFweek China Automotive Industry Award 2024
- Crypto Quantique Unveils Open-Source Randomness Test Suite for Physical Unclonable Functions