SiliconAuto adopts Siemens' PAVE360 to accelerate pre-silicon ADAS SoC development

September 4, 2024 - Plano, Texas, USA -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that SiliconAuto has adopted PAVE360™ software to help reduce development time for its range of state-of-the-art semiconductors for the automotive industry and offer a software development environment prior to silicon hardware availability, accelerating its silicon development and enabling potential customers to shift left development processes.

Established in 2023, SiliconAuto is a joint venture of Stellantis N.V. and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) dedicated to designing and selling a family of state-of-the-art semiconductors to supply the automotive industry.

SiliconAuto’s goal is to provide a virtual reference development environment for its forthcoming Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) System on a Chip (SoC) - prior to silicon hardware availability. To overcome this challenge, SiliconAuto adopted PAVE360 from Siemens, enabling the company to build an automotive standards-based multi-client, multi-fidelity, virtual development environment that mixes existing tooling and models with new virtual SoCs and real-world inputs to gain early insight, enable early software development and provide key metrics for decision criteria.

“SiliconAuto’s commitment to driving innovation in the automotive industry is exemplified by our collaboration with Siemens. By leveraging PAVE360, we are not just accelerating development but also paving the way for future-ready vehicles that meets the highest standards of safety and performance” said Shawn Tien, vice president of sales and marketing, SiliconAuto.

“The pace of development for the advanced technologies required for next generation electric vehicles is accelerating - OEMs and suppliers need to be able to prove out, simulate and iterate software capabilities long before hardware becomes available,” said David Fritz, vice president, Hybrid and Virtual Systems, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “SiliconAuto’s selection of PAVE360 for its environment of choice for pre-silicon software development shows that our standards-based approach is enabling leaders in the automotive industries to accelerate their development processes and deliver the functionality that the next generation of vehicles are demanding.”

To learn more about PAVE360 and how Siemens is helping OEMs and suppliers to build electronics and software systems for the next generation for vehicles visit: https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/pave360/

