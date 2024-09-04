Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 18.7% Year-to-Year in July

Sales into the Americas jump 40.1% year-to-year to lead all markets; worldwide chip sales increase 2.7% month-to-month

WASHINGTON — Sept. 3, 2024 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales hit $51.3 billion during the month of July 2024, an increase of 18.7% compared to the July 2023 total of $43.2 billion and 2.7% more than the June 2024 total of $50.0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“The global semiconductor market continued to grow substantially on a year-to-year basis in July, and month-to-month sales increased for the fourth consecutive month,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The Americas market experienced particularly strong growth in July, with a year-to-year sales increase of 40.1%.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (40.1%), China (19.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (16.7%), but down in Japan (-0.8%) and Europe (-12.0%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in the Americas (4.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (3.9%), Japan (3.3%), and China (0.9%), but decreased in Europe (-0.5%).

