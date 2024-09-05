UMC Reports Sales for August 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, September 5, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2024.
Revenues for August 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
August
|
20,645,494
|
18,952,011
|
1,693,483
|
8.94%
|
Jan.-Aug.
|
152,973,760
|
148,521,784
|
4,451,976
|
3.00%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 18.7% Year-to-Year in July
- Urgent Orders Boost Wafer Foundry Utilization in Q2; Global Top 10 Foundry Revenue Grows 9.6% while VIS Climbs Two Spots, Says TrendForce
- CEVA Wins Prestigious OFweek China Automotive Industry Award 2024
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024
- intoPIX Solutions Tackle the Biggest Challenges in Automotive Imaging at ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2024
Breaking News
- Q2 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 4% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- CAST Ships I2C/SPI Controller IP Core for Easier Serial Communication
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - August 2024
- UMC Reports Sales for August 2024
- CoreHW and Presto Engineering Announce Ground-breaking Collaboration to Advance Global Penetration of Ultra-low-power RF IoT Devices
Most Popular
- Intel considers foundry split, fab cancellations
- Blue Cheetah Collaborates with LG to Demonstrate Successful Silicon Bring-Up of Chiplet-Based Design
- SiliconAuto adopts Siemens' PAVE360 to accelerate pre-silicon ADAS SoC development
- SiFive and Arkmicro Accelerate RISC-V Adoption in Automotive Electronics with SiFive's Automotive IP for the High-end SoC Market
- Efficient and GlobalFoundries Partner to Enable a New Category of Ultra Energy-Efficient, High-Performance Processors
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page