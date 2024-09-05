UMC Reports Sales for August 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, September 5, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2024.

Revenues for August 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) August 20,645,494 18,952,011 1,693,483 8.94% Jan.-Aug. 152,973,760 148,521,784 4,451,976 3.00%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





