GUC Monthly Sales Report - August 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Sep. 5th, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Aug 2024 were NT1,945 million, decreased 33.0% month-overmonth and also decreased 14.4% year-over-year.

Net sales for eight months of 2024 totaled NT$17,258 million, decreased 1.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) Aug. 1,944,750 2,272,257 -33.0% -14.4% Year to Date 17,258,035 17,600,949 N/A -1.9%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC Aug. 2024 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)

Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,515,959 78 NRE 368,572 19 Others 60,219 3 Total 1,944,750 100

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





