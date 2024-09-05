TSMC 5nm (N5) 1.2V/1.8V Failsafe GPIO Libraries, multiple metalstacks
GUC Monthly Sales Report - August 2024
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Sep. 5th, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Aug 2024 were NT1,945 million, decreased 33.0% month-overmonth and also decreased 14.4% year-over-year.
Net sales for eight months of 2024 totaled NT$17,258 million, decreased 1.9% compared to the same period in 2023.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2024
|2023
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Aug.
|1,944,750
|2,272,257
|-33.0%
|-14.4%
|Year to Date
|17,258,035
|17,600,949
|N/A
|-1.9%
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
GUC Aug. 2024 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|1,515,959
|78
|NRE
|368,572
|19
|Others
|60,219
|3
|Total
|1,944,750
|100
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- UMC Reports Sales for August 2024
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 18.7% Year-to-Year in July
- Urgent Orders Boost Wafer Foundry Utilization in Q2; Global Top 10 Foundry Revenue Grows 9.6% while VIS Climbs Two Spots, Says TrendForce
- CEVA Wins Prestigious OFweek China Automotive Industry Award 2024
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024
Breaking News
- Q2 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 4% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- CAST Ships I2C/SPI Controller IP Core for Easier Serial Communication
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - August 2024
- UMC Reports Sales for August 2024
- CoreHW and Presto Engineering Announce Ground-breaking Collaboration to Advance Global Penetration of Ultra-low-power RF IoT Devices
Most Popular
- Intel considers foundry split, fab cancellations
- Blue Cheetah Collaborates with LG to Demonstrate Successful Silicon Bring-Up of Chiplet-Based Design
- SiliconAuto adopts Siemens' PAVE360 to accelerate pre-silicon ADAS SoC development
- SiFive and Arkmicro Accelerate RISC-V Adoption in Automotive Electronics with SiFive's Automotive IP for the High-end SoC Market
- Efficient and GlobalFoundries Partner to Enable a New Category of Ultra Energy-Efficient, High-Performance Processors
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page