CoreHW and Presto Engineering Announce Ground-breaking Collaboration to Advance Global Penetration of Ultra-low-power RF IoT Devices

September 5, 2024 -- CoreHW, a prominent fabless semiconductor company, and Presto Engineering, a European leader in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design, engineering, and production services, have announced their successful collaboration in developing the first enhanced low-power radio frequency (RF) 2.4GHz front-end module within an ultra-small, thin wafer-scale package.

This RF front-end integrated circuit (IC) is designed for the 2.4 GHz frequency communications band, supporting Bluetooth®, Zigbee, Thread, and the industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) internet of things (IoT) devices. It includes a high-efficiency power amplifier (PA) for transmission and a low noise amplifier (LNA) for reception. The circuit is packaged in an ultra-compact form factor (2.0 mm x 2.0 mm x 0.5 mm, 16 pin CSP BGA, 0.5 mm ball pitch), eliminating the need for external matching components. It also features a chip antenna and antenna diversity to boost performance. This fully integrated solution is ideal for printed circuit board (PCB) modules used in wireless audio, trackers, smart home devices, access points/gateways, asset management, and industrial automation.

Antti Rauhala, CoreHW’s Vice President of Engineering, stated, “Efficient collaboration with Presto Engineering has led to the successful volume production of our first RF switch component (CHW1010). Now, the next-generation RF front-end module (FEM) components are targeted for full qualification in Q4 2024. The collaboration has been seamless, and Presto’s technical team has once again demonstrated their capability to industrialize our IC components for high-volume production.”

Cedric Mayor, CEO of Presto Engineering, stated, “The CHW3021 marks our second collaboration with CoreHW, underlying the importance of establishing long-term partnerships to efficiently harness each other’s strengths in ASIC development. Drawing from our extensive experience in industrializing and producing high-volume RF chipsets, we are well-equipped to bring industry best practices to CoreHW. This collaboration ensures a seamless product release to the market.”

Both Presto and CoreHW are excited to continue their successful collaboration on future ASIC projects as part of a long-term engagement program, pushing the boundaries of telecommunications technology.

About CoreHW

CoreHW, founded in Finland in 2013, is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in designing chips for wireless technology. Our offerings include custom IC design services, semiconductor IP licensing, and component supply. We specialize in Radio Frequency (RF), mm-wave, analog, and digital Integrated Circuits (ICs), complemented by custom antenna design and testing. CoreHW is recognized for its industry-leading Real-time Location System (RTLS) technology, distinguished by exceptional 10cm accuracy, minimal latency, and extended tag battery life.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering is a leading independent ASIC design and semiconductor device production provider. From initial design to tape-out and the delivery of finished goods, Presto helps original equipment manufacturers integrate innovations, and minimize overhead, while reducing risk, and accelerating time-to-market. Presto uniquely offers over 35-years of expertise in circuit design and industrialization for ultra-low power RF, high touch analog mixed signal, and secured applications, including proprietary silicon IP platforms tailored to customers’ key product differentiation and competitive advantage. Presto is headquartered in Meyreuil, France, with operations and a dedicated supply chain across Europe, North America, and Asia.

