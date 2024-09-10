TSMC August 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Aug. 9, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for July 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for July 2024 was approximately NT$256.95 billion, an increase of 23.6 percent from June 2024 and an increase of 44.7 percent from July 2023. Revenue for January through July 2024 totaled NT$1,523.11 billion, an increase of 30.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues August 2024 250,866 July 2024 256,953 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (2.4) August 2023 188,686 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 33.0 January to August 2024 1,773,974 January to August 2023 1,355,777 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 30.8





