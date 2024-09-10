TSMC August 2024 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Aug. 9, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for July 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for July 2024 was approximately NT$256.95 billion, an increase of 23.6 percent from June 2024 and an increase of 44.7 percent from July 2023. Revenue for January through July 2024 totaled NT$1,523.11 billion, an increase of 30.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|August 2024
|250,866
|July 2024
|256,953
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(2.4)
|August 2023
|188,686
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|33.0
|January to August 2024
|1,773,974
|January to August 2023
|1,355,777
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|30.8
|
