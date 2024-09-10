Faraday Unveils Advanced Packaging Coordinated Platform for Multi-source Chiplets

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- September 10, 2024 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today introduced its advanced packaging coordinated platform for the vertical disintegration of chiplets. This unique platform streamlines the advanced packaging processes by integrating multiple vendors and multi-source chiplets and provides three core advanced packaging services - design, packaging, and production.

In today’s chiplet era, the advanced packaging capacity is increasingly limited. Faraday’s new platform addresses this challenge by effectively coordinating the vertically disintegrated vendors of chiplet, HBM, interposer, and 2.5D/3D packaging and offering chiplets design, testing analysis, production planning, outsourcing procurement, inventory management, as well as 2.5D/3D advanced packaging services. This platform provides a comprehensive one-stop solution with flexible services and business models tailored to the varied needs of clients. It ensures a consistent supply of critical components, including interposers and HBM, reflecting Faraday’s commitment to reliability, long-term supply, and business continuity.

In addition, Faraday excels in designing and implementing major chiplets, including I/O dies, SoC/Compute dies, and interposers. By partnering with UMC, Samsung, Intel, and various OSAT providers, Faraday delivers advanced packaging solutions containing system-level design, power and signal integrity analysis, and thermal dissipation optimization to support Intel’s EMIB, Samsung’s I-Cube, and 2.5D packaging in OSAT.

“Our new platform offers significant benefits to the industry,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday. “By leveraging our neutral position and delivering a comprehensive suite of services, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and improve project success in advanced packaging, ensuring superior results for our clients.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100/Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further information, visit https://www.faraday-tech.com.





