intoPIX Launches Access Program for Titanium Viewer and Titanium Show Apps at IBC 2024 Amsterdam

The New Software Apps introduced by intoPIX are unlocking the full power of JPEG XS with SMPTE 2110 and IPMX

Amsterdam, September 12, 2024 – intoPIX, a pioneer in video compression and processing technology, is excited to introduce an Early Access Program for its new Titanium Viewer and Titanium Show Apps at IBC 2024. The program offers media and broadcast professionals the opportunity to experience these cutting-edge SMPTE 2110 software tools, designed for studio and local area network (LAN) environments.

Optimized for Studio Video Streaming & Viewing

The Titanium Viewer and Titanium Show Apps provide a superior video experience with ultra-low latency, tailored for in-house production workflows. Powered by intoPIX’s JPEG XS software and streaming technologies, these apps deliver exceptional video quality while reducing bandwidth demands—ideal for HD, 4K, and even 8K studio setups.

Key benefits include:

Pristine Video Quality : High-quality JPEG XS & SMPTE 2110 transmission with minimal latency, perfect for real-time, studio-based applications.

: High-quality JPEG XS & SMPTE 2110 transmission with minimal latency, perfect for real-time, studio-based applications. Cost-Effective & Scalable : Significant bandwidth savings allow for cost-effective infrastructure, scalable to various video formats from HD to 8K.

: Significant bandwidth savings allow for cost-effective infrastructure, scalable to various video formats from HD to 8K. Runs on Regular PCs: Titanium apps are designed to run efficiently on standard PCs, making deployment easy and reducing the need for specialized hardware.

Titanium apps are designed to run efficiently on standard PCs, making deployment easy and reducing the need for specialized hardware. Optimized for LAN: Designed for LAN environments like studios and broadcast centers, ensuring seamless, real-time video processing.

Explore the Titanium Ecosystem: EDK & SDK

While the Early Access Program focuses on the Titanium Viewer and Titanium Show Apps, intoPIX also offers the Titanium Embedded Development Kit (EDK) and Software Development Kit (SDK) for hardware and software developers. These tools enable the integration of intoPIX’s advanced compression technology into custom devices and applications, opening up new possibilities for professional production workflows.

Titanium EDK: Enables embedded software and hardware developers to implement high-performance video compression in cameras, encoders, and other production equipment.

Enables embedded software and hardware developers to implement high-performance video compression in cameras, encoders, and other production equipment. Titanium SDK: Simplifies the integration of intoPIX’s compression technology into software applications for video editing, playback, and more.

Join Us at IBC 2024

Attendees of IBC 2024 are invited to visit intoPIX’s booth Hall 10 D31 for live demonstrations of the Titanium Viewer, Show Apps, and other Titanium tools. Our team will guide participants through the Early Access Program and answer any questions. For more details, visit www.intopix.com/IBC





