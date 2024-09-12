Axiomise launches Essential Introduction to Practical Formal Verification Training

LONDON –– September 12, 2024 –– Axiomise, the industry leader in formal verification consulting, training and services, today launched its newest training course, "Essential Introduction to Practical Formal Verification.”

Axiomise will be in DVCon India in Bangalore September 18-19 as a Platinum Sponsor. Axiomise engineers will be available to discuss the new training course and demonstrate formalISA, its automated formal RISC-V app, and showcase its production-grade verification methodology for 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V processors. Dr. Ashish Darbari, Axiomise’s founder and CEO with 65 patents in formal verification, will present “The Future is Formal,” a keynote talk about how formal verification can be used and deployed to make all verification engineers adept in formal. To arrange a demonstration or private meeting, send an email to info@axiomise.com.

“Essential Introduction to Practical Formal Verification” addresses a crucial industry need by making scalable formal methods accessible to engineers for sign-off on complicated designs. It accelerates the use of formal verification methods in hardware design and validation by empowering engineers with practical skills for using formal techniques effectively.

Delivered by Dr. Darbari, the course relies on his nearly three decades of experience training more than 300 engineers worldwide in formal verification. “Participants will learn how to leverage techniques effectively to achieve high-assurance sign-off, making this course crucial for anyone wishing to improve their formal verification skills,” he remarks. “Whether you’re new to formal verification or want to deepen your fundamental knowledge, this course provides a comprehensive and adaptable learning experience.”

Revolutionizing Formal Verification Education

“Essential Introduction to Practical Formal Verification” is the first-of-its-kind and affordable course that distils decades of formal verification expertise into a practical, hands-on training program. The course focuses on the use of SystemVerilog Assertions (SVA), and how it is applicable to real-world design challenges. It eliminates the misconceptions commonly associated with formal methods in favor of a problem-solving and scalability-focused approach.

This course is vendor-neutral and compatible with leading EDA vendors, ensuring that the acquired skills can be applied across any tool.

Course Highlights

Real-World Techniques: Discover how Axiomise engineers have successfully verified complicated architectures, such as processors, GPUs and NoCs with more than 1.1 billion gates.

Vendor-Neutral Training: Learn skills applicable to all mainstream formal verification tools, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in different scenarios.

Multi-Lingual Support: The course has captions in English, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, and Portuguese, making it accessible to a global audience.

Key Learning Outcomes

Introduction to Property Checking: Learn the fundamentals of property checking with SVA. Bug Hunting and Proof Techniques: Discover how to apply SVAs to uncover bugs and develop exhaustive proofs using abstraction techniques. Comprehensive Sign-Off Strategies: Understand how to achieve sign-off using a blend of qualitative and quantitative coverage perspectives. Six-Dimensional Coverage Approach: Take an innovative verification approach that combines multiple coverage dimensions to enhance design validation.

Who Should Enroll?

The course is designed for beginners with diverse backgrounds, including graduate students in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics and related fields, as well as entry-level engineers, verification specialists and semiconductor designers. It is also helpful for those new to formal, including architects in semiconductor companies trying to integrate formal verification into their teams' abilities.

Availability and Pricing

The self-paced, on-demand course includes more than five hours of expert-led video content that can be done at the student’s pace, making it suitable for beginners and professionals. This course, priced at $99 or £75, includes interactive quizzes, video demos, and downloadable source code for hands-on learning. The course is available for pre-order starting Thursday, September 12, and released Wednesday, September 18, during DVCon India.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of formal verification through a unique combination of consulting, training, services and custom apps. Founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, a global advocate for formal methods, Axiomise combines extensive industry expertise with innovative training methodology to provide engineers with the skills required to excel in formal verification.





