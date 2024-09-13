Enosemi and GlobalFoundries announce the availability of silicon-validated electronic-photonic design IP available in the GF Fotonix platform

September 13, 2024 -- Enosemi, a silicon photonics chiplet and IP provider, announced today the availability of a portfolio of high-speed electronic and photonic design IP in the GF Fotonix(TM) IP catalog. The silicon-proven design IP enables Fotonix users to accelerate their time-to-market for next-generation photonic integrated circuits. Enosemi has multiple customers developing photonic integrated circuits utilizing these key IP blocks and is pleased to partner with GlobalFoundries (GF) to enable wide access to the portfolio.

GF Fotonix(TM) monolithically integrates 45nm CMOS transistors with advanced photonic devices into high-performance and highly-integrated photonic chips. This advanced platform leverages GF’s industry-leading 300mm wafer manufacturing process to produce high-performance, reliable, robust, and high-yield photonic integrated circuits and offers an electro-optical process design Kit (PDK) that allows customers to co-simulate electrical and optical circuits. GF Fotonix enables leading-edge connectivity solutions for pluggable and co-packaged optics in datacenter applications.

Enosemi’s silicon-validated IP blocks in the GF Fotonix process include 100G PAM4 modulator drivers, TIAs, modulators, as well as key integrated control systems and AMS devices. “Together, these devices form the key building blocks any customer can leverage to quickly build advanced photonic integrated circuits, and get it right the first time,” said Enosemi CEO, Matt Streshinsky. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with GlobalFoundries to expand our portfolio of design IP and meet the growing demand for advanced photonic integrated circuits.”

“Our strategic collaboration with Enosemi will enable GF Fotonix users to better address the needs of leading-edge AI compute systems, “ said Ziv Hammer, Senior Vice President of Design Platforms and Services at GF. “We look forward to continuing to work with Enosemi to expand the portfolio of available silicon-validated IP.”

About Enosemi

Enosemi is a provider of critical chiplets, design IP, and custom silicon to accelerate silicon photonics product development. Enosemi’s technology enables the next generation of photonics and addresses the industry’s needs across connectivity, computing, sensing, medical devices, and biotechnology. The company’s leadership team has a track record of bringing numerous silicon photonics and high-speed wireline products to market.





