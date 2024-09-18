Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs Used in NXP's Next-Gen Audio DSP Family

September 18, 2024 -- In a significant achievement for the automotive industry, Cadence's Tensilica HiFi 5 Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) are now a key component in NXP® Semiconductors' latest automotive audio DSP family, enabling advanced audio capabilities for next-generation software-defined vehicles. This development addresses the growing need for sophisticated audio processing to support traditional DSP tasks and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications.

Driving Excellence in Automotive Infotainment

With the automotive use cases expanding, NXP has employed two of Cadence's high-performing Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs in their SAF9xxx series to meet the diverse demands of next-generation vehicles. These DSPs bring robust AI/ML-based audio capabilities to mid-tier and high-end automobiles, significantly enhancing the driving experience by providing richer, more immersive in-cabin audio environments.

"The Cadence Tensilica HiFi DSP family enjoys wide adoption and established leadership in the automotive infotainment market. We are pleased that our close collaboration with NXP over the years has brought high-quality audio to millions of vehicles today in well-recognized brands," said Larry Przywara, senior product marketing group director in the Compute Solutions Group at Cadence. "Harnessing the performance of two AI/ML-capable, high-performing HiFi 5 DSP cores in the SAF9xxx enables NXP's customers to offer AI-rich algorithms to deliver innovative safety and infotainment features and enthrall even the most demanding consumer of tomorrow with vastly more immersive in-cabin experiences."

AI/ML Integration for Modern Applications

The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs excel in melding AI/ML processing with traditional digital signal processing at high-performance levels. This capability allows a large number of modern, compute-hungry applications to run concurrently while maintaining high energy efficiency. Additionally, the HiFi 5 DSPs feature a very low power profile, making them well-suited to automotive head units that lack the space for large heat sinks.

"Next-generation automotive infotainment demands a step-function upgrade that can only be effectively delivered by AI/ML-based algorithms," said John van den Braak, senior vice president and general manager for audio systems at NXP. "We are excited to have integrated two Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs with attached neural network engines to meet the demands of efficiently running such future data-driven algorithms. Furthermore, the numerous set of HiFi 5 DSP-optimized software packages available from Cadence's large ecosystem of partners helps us address the rapidly shrinking automotive development cycles."

Safety and Reliability with FuSa Certification

Safety is paramount in automotive applications, and the Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs are Functional Safety (FuSa) certified. This certification ensures that the DSPs can be utilized in safety-critical use cases, providing both manufacturers and consumers peace of mind.

Cadence is committed to supporting FuSa applications across the entire Tensilica processor lineup, whether it's a ready-made processor/DSP IP or a custom, domain-specific processor for a particular application.

Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP: Unmatched Performance and AI/ML-Enhanced Audio

Cadence's Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs are setting a new standard for automotive audio processing, providing unmatched performance, efficiency, and safety. By incorporating these DSPs in their SAF9xxx series, NXP aims to transform the automotive infotainment industry, providing AI/ML-enhanced audio experiences that meet modern consumer demands.

Visit the Tensilica HiFi DSPs for Audio, Voice, Speech, and AI page for more information about Cadence's high-performance DSP and AI/ML Accelerator IP for hearables, wearables, home entertainment, PCs, and automotive infotainment.





