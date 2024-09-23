Omni Design Technologies extends partnership with EnSilica and expands Swift™ Data Converter IP portfolio
SAN JOSE, California, and Abingdon, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, – September 23, 2024 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power data acquisition and signal-processing solutions, and EnSilica, a leading provider of world-class custom ASIC design and supply solutions, today announced an extended partnership. The companies are expanding their collaboration where Omni Design’s advanced multi-gigahertz Swift™ data converters and supporting cores are deployed in EnSilica’s turnkey ASIC solutions for advanced wireless communications and digital beamformer applications.
Omni Design Technologies’ key products specific to this collaboration include its 12-bit 8+ GSPS data converters in multiple process nodes, including 16nm and 7nm, as well as process, voltage and temperature monitors from the OmniTRUST™ platform.
“EnSilica brings turnkey ASIC expertise from specification to supply including the proven ability to integrate Omni Design Technologies high-performance data acquisition and signal-processing solutions into complex SoCs. We look forward to continuing to work with them in this partnership in support of our customers,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “This partnership, enabled by our high bandwidth, Giga sample Swift™ data converter solutions unlock the full potential of wireless communications, facilitating faster, more efficient, and more precise data transmission.”
Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica, said “The high-speed Swift™ data converter IP from Omni Design Technologies on the advanced FinFET platform is amongst the most cutting-edge in the industry and, along with EnSilica’s expertise in chip and IP specification, custom RF front ends, mixed-signal design and modems, allows us to create advanced communication and PNT systems for our clients. We see many new opportunities to work together with our customers to develop cutting-edge products.”
For more information about Omni Designs’ IP portfolio, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.
About Omni Design Technologies
Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power system-level semiconductor IP solutions, supporting process nodes from advanced FinFET technologies to 28nm. Our differentiated products enable low-power system-on-chip (SoC) designs across diverse applications, including next-generation wireless, wireline, and optical communications, data centers, LiDAR, radar, automotive networking, AI, and image sensors. The Swift™ family of A/D and D/A data converters offers resolutions from 6-bit to 14-bit, with sampling rates ranging from a few MSPS to over 100 GSPS. Omni Design’s product portfolio includes IP components, IP subsystems, droplets, and chiplets.
Founded in 2015 by industry veterans, Omni Design has a proven record of innovation and customer collaboration. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, with five additional design centers globally, we are committed to accelerating AI infrastructure and shaping the future of semiconductor technology.
About EnSilica
EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards.
