Unveiling the Availability of Industry's First Silicon-Proven 3nm, 24Gbps UCIe™ IP Subsystem with TSMC CoWoS® Technology

Multi-protocol subsystem delivers 8 Tbps/mm bandwidth density and 24 Gbps D2D data rate for hyperscale, HPC, and AI applications

LONDON, United Kingdom, and TORONTO, Canada – September 30, 2024 – Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, has unveiled the availability of the industry’s first 3nm silicon-proven Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe™) Die-to-Die (D2D) IP subsystem, built on TSMC’s Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS®) advanced packaging technology.

This complete PHY and controller subsystem, developed in close collaboration with TSMC, is tailored for high-demand applications such as hyperscale data centers, high-performance computing (HPC), and AI. Utilizing TSMC’s CoWoS 2.5D silicon-interposer-based packaging, the fully integrated and highly configurable subsystem delivers a high bandwidth density of 8 Tbps/mm while optimizing I/O complexity, power efficiency, and latency.

The subsystem supports multiple industry protocols—including PCIe®, CXL™, AXI-4, AXI-S, CXS, and CHI—ensuring interoperability across the growing chiplet ecosystem. Additionally, it features live per-lane health monitoring to boost system robustness and operates at speeds of 24 Gbps to meet the bandwidth needs of advanced D2D connectivity.

This UCIe IP subsystem is now available following extensive characterization of the silicon received from TSMC. Alphawave Semi’s team has rigorously validated it against UCIe standards and specifications, across various process conditions (typical, slow, and fast), and under the targeted voltage and temperature conditions.

The successful validation of D2D link margin, TXIO, and RXIO loopback margins reinforces the readiness of Alphawave Semi’s UCIe IP subsystem for integration into customer SoC designs, supporting next-generation HPC and AI applications.

Figure: Alphawave Silicon Validation Setup for UCIe IP Subsystem.

“Achieving successful silicon validation of 3nm 24 Gbps UCIe subsystem with TSMC’s advanced packaging is a significant milestone for Alphawave Semi and underscores the company’s expertise in utilizing the TSMC 3DFabric™ ecosystem to deliver top-tier connectivity solutions,” said Mohit Gupta, Alphawave Semi’s SVP and GM, Custom Silicon and IP.

Gupta also stated the IP sets “a new benchmark in high-performance connectivity solutions.”

“Our recent collaboration with Alphawave Semi exemplifies how we collaborate with our Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners to enable significant advancements in packaging, meeting the increasing demands in AI and HPC applications,”said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Ecosystem and Alliance Management Division at TSMC. “We will continue our partnership with Alphawave Semi to advance the 3D IC design ecosystem to empower faster and power-efficient semiconductor designs.”

Alphawave Semi’s UCIe IP subsystem complies with the latest UCIe Specification Rev 2.0 and includes comprehensive testability and debug features such as JTAG, BIST, DFT, and Known Good Die (KGD) capabilities.

The availability of this 3nm 24Gbps UCIe IP subsystem with TSMC CoWoS® Packaging follows Alphawave Semi’s February 2024 announcement stating its 3nm UCIe IP subsystem with standard packaging was silicon proven (link) and June’s release on the industry’s first multi-protocol chiplet (link).

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.





