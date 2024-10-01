Comcores announces the launch of the Centralized Network Configurator for TSN-based networks

Copenhagen, Denmark -- October 01, 2024 — Comcores, a leading provider of high-performance and silicon-proven Ethernet-based digital IP solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Centralized Network Configurator (CNC), a component used in Time Sensitive Networking (TSN). The Comcores CNC is a software solution targeting the configuration of Ethernet switches and endpoints in TSN networks.

The Comcores CNC is based on the stream reservation protocol (802.1 Qcc) to optimize the efficient use of network resources and provide Quality of Service (QoS). The CNC is an essential component for the dynamic configuration of TSN networks in Industrial, Wireless, Automotive and Aerospace applications.

The Comcores CNC targets TSN nodes such as endpoints and switches. It receives stream requests, collects the capabilities of the network entities, calculates the optimal configuration, and applies the configuration to the network entities. The CNC supports the following YANG modules:

Scheduled Traffic – IEEE 802.1Qcw Frame Premption – IEEE 802.1Qbu Credit Based Shaper – IEEE 802.1Qbv Time Aware Scheduler – IEEE 802.1Qav Traffic Filtering and Policing – IEEE 802.1Qci

Time Synchronization – IEEE 802.1ASdn

Bridges and Bridged Networks – IEEE 802.1Qcp VLAN and MAC services

UNI compliant stream requests – IEEE 802.1Qdj Provisioning request (eg. Centralized User Configurator – CUC)

Link Layer Discovery Protocol – IEEE 802.1ABcu

“We are thrilled to introduce the Comcores Centralized Network Configurator to the market,” said Thomas Gerner Nørgaard, CEO at Comcores. “This product represents a major step forward in enabling next- generation autonomous network configuration and delivering the advantages of the TSN toolbox. It will give our customers with the toolset they need to achieve superior network performance and reliability.“

For inquiries about the CNC solution, please write to us at sales@comcores.com or visit our website at www.comcores.com for more.

