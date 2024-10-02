EXTOLL collaborates with Frontgrade Technologies for High-Speed SerDes IP

Mannheim, Germany -- October 2, 2024 -- EXTOLL, a leading provider of high-speed and ultra-low-power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, has been selected by Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, as a key SerDes IP block supplier for its ASIC development portfolio.

“This collaboration emphasizes EXTOLL´s strength in ultra-low power design, particularly in the 22FDX process geometry. We are happy and honored to jointly work with Frontgrade, a renowned industry leader on aerospace and defense semiconductor solutions in harsh conditions,” says Dirk Wieberneit, CEO of EXTOLL.

EXTOLL´s IP is optimized to deliver highest speeds at smallest footprint and lowest power consumption, enabling a super energy-efficient solution for chiplet-based systems. The SerDes IP core supports line speeds up to 32 Gbps per lane and comes with generic support of various protocols and availability in 12 - 22nm process nodes.

“We are pleased to work with EXTOLL on their SerDes technology in 22nm,“ said Lorne Graves, Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies. “Extoll’s innovations on this process node enable best-in-class power and performance that our customers need, which makes them a great fit for Frontgrade’s high-speed data transport framework.”

Please address your inquiries to sales@extoll.com and visit our website at www.extoll.com.

About Frontgrade

Frontgrade Technologies is the leading provider of high reliability and radiation assured solutions for defense, space, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The company’s product portfolio is designed to perform in the harshest of environments and includes a complementary and integrated suite of mission-matched electronics ranging from radio frequency (RF) systems and microelectronics to motion control and power solutions. For more information, visit www.frontgrade.com

About EXTOLL

EXTOLL, a leading supplier of high-speed and ultra-low power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, designs and develops semiconductor IP with the smallest footprints and highest PPA in the industry, serving the worldwide market of ASIC, SoC- and Chiplet-Makers in various segments. The portfolio provides customers with tailored solutions for their systems covering NoC (Network-on-Chip) and Die-to-Die interfaces.EXTOLL delivers innovative solutions to enable customers to successfully migrate into the Chiplet Age.

