Crypto Quantique collaborates with ADLINK to simplify and enhance device security in industrial PCs

LONDON, UK -- October 3, 2024 -- Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven security for the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced a collaboration with ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, to simplify the secure boot process for industrial PCs (IPCs) using its QuarkLink security platform.

Secure boot is a critical requirement for maintaining the security and integrity of connected devices, ensuring that only authentic and trusted software runs on IPCs. The process of implementing secure boot is often complex and resource-intensive, especially when working with tight deadlines and limited resources. Traditionally, secure boot activation requires meticulous management of cryptographic keys, validation of firmware authenticity, and robust measures to prevent unauthorized modifications, even when physical access to a device is possible.

The QuarkLink security platform addresses these challenges by automating and streamlining the secure boot process from end to end. Using QuarkLink, firmware teams can now effortlessly manage the creation, distribution, and storage of secure boot keys, enabling a zero-touch, zero-trust environment that significantly reduces the risk of security breaches.

Integration of QuarkLink into ADLINK IPCs delivers further benefits for product life cycle management of device security. ADLINK can now automatically generate and securely store cryptographic keys during device manufacturing, which are later transferred to end-users through a secure and authenticated process. This eliminates the risks associated with manual key handling and ensures that only trusted firmware is executed on devices. End-users can easily verify the authenticity of their IPCs and securely onboard them to their networks. The platform supports secure over-the-air updates, device attestation, and certificate renewal, ensuring that the devices remain secure throughout their operational lifetime.

“QuarkLink is the most comprehensive, streamlined approach to end-to-end device security for industrial PCs that we have seen. It consolidates and automates numerous critical device security functions for both OEMs and end users that must otherwise be managed manually within a complex ecosystem. Such a manual approach is too expensive and high risk for any company that understands the evolving security landscape.” Henri Parmentier, Senior Product Manager, Computer-on-Modules BU, ADLINK.

The QuarkLink platform is designed to meet and exceed the stringent security requirements of regulations like the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), CE Mark, and ISO62443. By adopting QuarkLink, ADLINK ensures compliance with these standards, providing peace of mind to customers in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, industrial automation, and critical infrastructure.

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create end-to-end IoT security that can be seamlessly integrated from chip design to cloud connectivity. It has partnerships with major semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas and OEMs like Würth Elektronik. Crypto Quantique is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Europe and Taiwan.

More information is available at https://cryptoquantique.com.

About ADLINK

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. The company manufactures edge hardware and develop edge software for embedded, distributed and intelligent computing - from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world’s first high-speed autonomous race car - more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success.

More information is available at https://www.adlinktech.com/





