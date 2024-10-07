Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 20.6% Year-to-Year in August
Sales hit highest-ever recorded numbers for the month of August; worldwide chip sales increase 3.5% month-to-month
WASHINGTON—Oct. 4, 2024—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales hit $53.1 billion during the month of August 2024, an increase of 20.6% compared to the August 2023 total of $44.0 billion and 3.5% more than the July 2024 total of $51.3 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“The global semiconductor market continued to grow substantially in August, hitting its highest-ever sales total for the month of August, and month-to-month sales increased for the fifth consecutive month,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Year-to-year sales increased by the largest percentage since April 2022, driven by a 43.9% year-to-year sales increase into the Americas, and month-to-month sales were up across all regions for the first time since October 2023.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (43.9%), China (19.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (17.1%), and Japan (2.0%), but down in Europe (-9.0%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in the Americas (4.3%), Japan (2.5%), Europe (2.4%), China (1.7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.5%).
For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.
