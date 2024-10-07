GUC Monthly Sales Report - September 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 7th, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Sep. 2024 were NT1,764 million, decreased 9.3% month-over-month and also decreased 24.1% year-over-year.

Net sales for third quarter in 2024 totaled NT$6,611 million, decreased 1.6% compared to second quarter in 2024 and also decreased 2.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

Net sales for nine months of 2024 totaled NT$19,022 million, decreased 4.5% compared to the same period in 2023.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) Sep. 1,763,514 2,324,969 -9.3% -24.1% Year to Date 19,021,549 19,925,918 N/A -4.5%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC Sep. 2024 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,201,308 68 NRE 545,633 31 Others 16,573 1 Total 1,763,514 100

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





