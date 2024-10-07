UMC Reports Sales for September 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, October 7, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2024.

Revenues for September 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) September 18,942,714 19,052,938 -110,224 -0.58% Jan.-Sep. 171,916,474 167,574,722 4,341,752 2.59%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





