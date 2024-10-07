UMC Reports Sales for September 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, October 7, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2024.
Revenues for September 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
September
|
18,942,714
|
19,052,938
|
-110,224
|
-0.58%
|
Jan.-Sep.
|
171,916,474
|
167,574,722
|
4,341,752
|
2.59%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
