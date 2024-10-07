PQShield achieves first FIPS 140-3 certification

October 7, 2024 -- We are thrilled to announce that PQCryptoLib, PQShield’s hybrid cryptographic library has achieved FIPS-140-3 certification under the NIST CMVP process.

This phenomenal achievement, led by our Staff Cryptography Architect, Kris Kwiatowski, represents a huge three-year team effort from everyone at PQShield, including Research, Engineering and Operations, as well as our partners at UL Labs.

The Cryptographic Module Verification Program (CMVP) is designed to evaluate cryptographic modules and provide agencies and organizations with a metric for security products. Each submission is meticulously reviewed and verified based on a strict set of testable requirements. PQCryptoLib has been certified at an interim level, for its use of classical and PQC algorithms in hybrid mode, or the classical algorithms independently. The software library is also in the CAVP (Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program) for its PQC implementation, as part of the process, now that the NIST standards are final.

This is a terrific milestone for PQCryptoLib, a library that underpins many of PQShield’s products – including the PQPlatform hardware IP family. While there will be many iterations of our products put forward for certification, this achievement represents a quality threshold that can now be attained by PQC.

It’s a standout moment for PQShield, particularly as it’s come within just one month of NIST’s publication of the first finalized PQC standards.

To find out more, the FIPS-140-3 certificate is published here. Congratulations once again to Kris and the team!





