Deeply Embedded AI Accelerator for Microcontrollers and End-Point IoT Devices
PQShield achieves first FIPS 140-3 certification
October 7, 2024 -- We are thrilled to announce that PQCryptoLib, PQShield’s hybrid cryptographic library has achieved FIPS-140-3 certification under the NIST CMVP process.
This phenomenal achievement, led by our Staff Cryptography Architect, Kris Kwiatowski, represents a huge three-year team effort from everyone at PQShield, including Research, Engineering and Operations, as well as our partners at UL Labs.
The Cryptographic Module Verification Program (CMVP) is designed to evaluate cryptographic modules and provide agencies and organizations with a metric for security products. Each submission is meticulously reviewed and verified based on a strict set of testable requirements. PQCryptoLib has been certified at an interim level, for its use of classical and PQC algorithms in hybrid mode, or the classical algorithms independently. The software library is also in the CAVP (Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program) for its PQC implementation, as part of the process, now that the NIST standards are final.
This is a terrific milestone for PQCryptoLib, a library that underpins many of PQShield’s products – including the PQPlatform hardware IP family. While there will be many iterations of our products put forward for certification, this achievement represents a quality threshold that can now be attained by PQC.
It’s a standout moment for PQShield, particularly as it’s come within just one month of NIST’s publication of the first finalized PQC standards.
To find out more, the FIPS-140-3 certificate is published here. Congratulations once again to Kris and the team!
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Synopsys Accelerates FIPS 140-3 Certification with NIST-Validated True Random Number Generator IP
- AuthenTec Introduces World's First High Performance FIPS 140-3 Compliant True Random Number Generator
- Expedera Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-B Automotive Safety Certification
- Synopsys Achieves Certification of its AI-driven Digital and Analog Flows and IP on Samsung Advanced SF2 GAA Process
- Arasan's 2nd Gen CAN IP achieves ISO26262 ASIL-C Certification
Breaking News
- Xylon's Updated logiHSSL IP Core Seamlessly Connects Infineon AURIX Microcontrollers with AMD Adaptive SoCs and FPGAs
- Electronic System Design Industry Posts $4.7 Billion in Revenue in Q2 2024, ESD Alliance Reports
- NVMe Updates Expand Discoverability, Security
- Boosting Efficiency and Reducing Costs: Silvaco's Approach to Semiconductor Fabrication
- Alphacore teams with Southwest Advanced Prototyping HUB at ASU to advance national security with nearly $30 million in federal funding award
Most Popular
- BrainChip Introduces Lowest-Power AI Acceleration Co-Processor
- Launching MosChip DigitalSky™ for Building Connected Intelligent Enterprises
- RaiderChip brings Meta Llama 3.2 LLM HW acceleration to low cost FPGAs
- Siemens collaborates with GlobalFoundries to certify Analog FastSPICE for the foundry's high-performance processes
- Xiphera Partners with IPro for the Israeli Chip Design Market
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page