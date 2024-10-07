NVMe Updates Expand Discoverability, Security

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (October 7, 2024)

The NVMe specifications continue to expand to reflect modern computing environments while maintaining backwards compatibility and security.

NVM Express, Inc. recently released three new specifications and eight updated specifications that build on previous iterations. When NVMe 2.0 was released in 2021, it was “refactored” to break away the base specification from others that provide specific functionalities.

“That refactoring was to create the command set specifications,” Mike Allison, chair of the NVM Express Errata Task Group, said in a briefing with EE Times.

Click here to read more ...







