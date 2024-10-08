Secure-IC unveils its Securyzr™ neo Core Platform at Embedded World North America 2024
Austin, Texas (United States) & Cesson-Sévigné (France) – October 8, 2024 – Secure-IC, the rising leader, and global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, introduces today at Embedded World North America its new product range Securyzr™ neo. This enhanced version of the widely silicon-proven Securyzr™ now features the Securyzr™ neo Core Platform, a result of over a decade of innovation, offering exceptional versatility, performance, and reliability, all with a significantly smaller footprint, for all business cases and vertical market applications.
At Booth #2338 of Embedded World North America, Secure-IC’s team will showcase the Securyzr™ neo product range, designed to address the diverse embedded security needs of various industries and applications. From chip-level hardware security to comprehensive Chip-to-Cloud solutions, Secure-IC offers tailored configurations to meet different market security requirements:
- Securyzr™ iSE S100 neo series, tailored for general IoT and connectivity.
- Securyzr™ iSE S300 neo series, optimized for Industrial IoT and AI chipsets.
- Securyzr™ iSE S700 neo series, optimized for automotive applications, safe and secure.
- Securyzr™ iSE S800 neo series, optimized for cloud server & datacenter applications.
- Securyzr™ iSE S900 neo series, optimized for mobile devices and devices targeting high security certification levels.
The Securyzr™ neo Core Platform allows a range of product configurations—whether through iSEs, Crypto co-processors, or standalone IPs—designed to meet diverse market needs and form factors. Its flexibility allows Secure-IC Customers to implement tailored security solutions that align with their industry’s unique technical and performance requirements, ensuring optimal protection across a wide variety of applications.
Each of these Securyzr™ neo iSE solutions is based on the pioneering Securyzr™ neo Core Platform, offering enhanced configurability, functionality, power efficiency, and robust security, while preserving the trusted reliability Secure-IC Customers expect. Backed by over a decade of development, this platform delivers unmatched performance and adaptability for the most demanding applications.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Secure-IC Hot IP
- Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP). Complete end-to-end secur ...
- Secure-IC Securyzr(TM) Cyber Escort Unit IP provides real time detection of ser ...
- Securyzr iSE 100/300/700/900 series by Secure-IC: integrated Secure Element (iSE ...
- Securyzr Digital True Random Number Generator (TRNG) by Secure-IC, compliant wit ...
- Securyzr iSE 700 series by Secure-IC: an integrated Secure Element (iSE) for aut ...
Related News
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Numerous Test Chips Including Portfolio of Power Management and Embedded Clocking and High Accuracy Sensor IP in TSMC N3P Process at TSMC 2024 North America Technology Symposium
- Credo at TSMC 2024 North America Technology Symposium
- Flex Logix Partners with Quantum Leap Technical Sales To Meet Strong Demand for EFLX Embedded FPGA Throughout North America
- Alphawave Semi and Arm to Present on Chiplets for Architecting Next-Generation Terabit AI Networks at the TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum North America
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Power Management and Embedded Clocking and High Accuracy Sensor IP at the TSMC 2024 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
Breaking News
- Faraday and Kiwimoore Succeed in 2.5D Packaging Project for Mass Production
- Secure-IC unveils its Securyzr™ neo Core Platform at Embedded World North America 2024
- OPENEDGES Technology Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-B Certification
- Xylon's Updated logiHSSL IP Core Seamlessly Connects Infineon AURIX Microcontrollers with AMD Adaptive SoCs and FPGAs
- Electronic System Design Industry Posts $4.7 Billion in Revenue in Q2 2024, ESD Alliance Reports
Most Popular
- RaiderChip brings Meta Llama 3.2 LLM HW acceleration to low cost FPGAs
- NVMe Updates Expand Discoverability, Security
- BrainChip Introduces Lowest-Power AI Acceleration Co-Processor
- Bluetooth® V6.0 Channel Sounding RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm & 40nm for ultra-low power distance aware Bluetooth connected devices
- Boosting Efficiency and Reducing Costs: Silvaco's Approach to Semiconductor Fabrication