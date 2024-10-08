Secure-IC unveils its Securyzr™ neo Core Platform at Embedded World North America 2024

Austin, Texas (United States) & Cesson-Sévigné (France) – October 8, 2024 – Secure-IC, the rising leader, and global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, introduces today at Embedded World North America its new product range Securyzr™ neo. This enhanced version of the widely silicon-proven Securyzr™ now features the Securyzr™ neo Core Platform, a result of over a decade of innovation, offering exceptional versatility, performance, and reliability, all with a significantly smaller footprint, for all business cases and vertical market applications.

At Booth #2338 of Embedded World North America, Secure-IC’s team will showcase the Securyzr™ neo product range, designed to address the diverse embedded security needs of various industries and applications. From chip-level hardware security to comprehensive Chip-to-Cloud solutions, Secure-IC offers tailored configurations to meet different market security requirements:

Securyzr™ iSE S100 neo series, tailored for general IoT and connectivity.

Securyzr™ iSE S300 neo series, optimized for Industrial IoT and AI chipsets.

Securyzr™ iSE S700 neo series, optimized for automotive applications, safe and secure.

Securyzr™ iSE S800 neo series, optimized for cloud server & datacenter applications.

Securyzr™ iSE S900 neo series, optimized for mobile devices and devices targeting high security certification levels.

The Securyzr™ neo Core Platform allows a range of product configurations—whether through iSEs, Crypto co-processors, or standalone IPs—designed to meet diverse market needs and form factors. Its flexibility allows Secure-IC Customers to implement tailored security solutions that align with their industry’s unique technical and performance requirements, ensuring optimal protection across a wide variety of applications.

Each of these Securyzr™ neo iSE solutions is based on the pioneering Securyzr™ neo Core Platform, offering enhanced configurability, functionality, power efficiency, and robust security, while preserving the trusted reliability Secure-IC Customers expect. Backed by over a decade of development, this platform delivers unmatched performance and adaptability for the most demanding applications.

