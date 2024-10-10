TSMC September 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 9, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2024 was approximately NT$251.87 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent from August 2024 and an increase of 39.6 percent from September 2023. Revenue for January through September 2024 totaled NT$2,025.85 billion, an increase of 31.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC SeptemberRevenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues September 2024 251,873 August 2024 250,866 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 0.4 September 2023 180,430 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 39.6 January to September 2024 2,025,847 January to September 2023 1,536,207 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 31.9





