TSMC September 2024 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 9, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2024 was approximately NT$251.87 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent from August 2024 and an increase of 39.6 percent from September 2023. Revenue for January through September 2024 totaled NT$2,025.85 billion, an increase of 31.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
TSMC SeptemberRevenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|September 2024
|251,873
|August 2024
|250,866
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|0.4
|September 2023
|180,430
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|39.6
|January to September 2024
|2,025,847
|January to September 2023
|1,536,207
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|31.9
|
