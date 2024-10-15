eMemory Join Forces with Siemens on Groundbreaking SRAM Repair Toolset: Pre-integrated Tessent MemoryBIST with NeoFuse OTP

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 15, 2024 -- eMemory is proud to announce a groundbreaking SRAM repair solution that integrates Siemens’ Tessent™ MemoryBIST software with eMemory's NeoFuse OTP. The new solution is targeted at advanced AI SoCs that require high-density SRAM.

AI SoCs equipped with AI language models, data process units (DPU) and SRAM-based computing-in-memory (CIM) architectures are in increasing demand. The challenges of technology scaling, and the drastic increase in density, make manufacturing, yield and reliability of SRAMs crucial for smart SoCs. Autonomous built-in self repair (BISR) technology and one-time programmable (OTP) non-volatile memory are essential in overcoming the increasing challenges in embedded memory fault and yield issues.

As an industry-leading memory test solution, Tessent MemoryBIST from Siemens enables comprehensive automation and integration for at-speed test, diagnosis, repair, debug and characterization of on-chip memories. eMemory’s OTP plays an essential role in storing repair data. The integrated solution features OTP programming optimization for maximized efficiency. It benefits users with various SoC bus protocols. A distinguishing capability from eFuse is that NeoFuse supports memory built-in self test (MBIST) to do in-field re-test and repair without additional costs. This advantage is critical for high-end chip applications such as automotive applications.

"eMemory's OTP was strictly qualified by TSMC N5, N4P and N5A, which feature perfect yield, reliability, footprint and cost. The seamless combination of Tessent MemoryBIST from Siemens and eMemory's NeoFuse OTP presents maximized efficiency in supporting clients in maintaining their AI SoC's reliability," said Chris Lu, Senior Vice President of Business Development of eMemory.

“The paradigm shift across global IC markets towards AI technologies requires innovation solutions,” said Ankur Gupta, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Design Creation Platform, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “This solution can benefit advanced AI SoC customers with fast time to market, high yields and excellent reliability at low cost. Together, this solution can help optimize power, performance and area for customers.”

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a leading pure-play developer and provider of logic-based Non-Volatile Memory (Logic NVM) founded in 2000, and since 2019, eMemory started to offer PUF-based Security IP solutions based on its outstanding anti-fuse and physical unclonable function (PUF) technology.

Following the breakthrough success of one-time programmable memories (NeoBit / NeoFuse), eMemory expanded its portfolio of IPs, including multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP / NeoEE), Flash memories (NeoFlash / RRAM / MRAM), and PUF technology (NeoPUF). Additionally, with the subsidiary, PUFsecurity Corp., eMemory enters the security sector by offering innovative PUF-based security subsystems and solutions, such as Root of Trust Module PUFrt and Crypto Coprocessor PUFcc.

As a world-leading IP provider, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 2,600 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally, and commits to push the technology envelope together with our partners in advanced applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw





