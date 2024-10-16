ADTechnology Partners with Arm, Samsung Foundry, and Rebellions on AI CPU Chiplet Platform

October 16, 2024 -- ADTechnology has announced a collaboration with Samsung Foundry, Arm, and Rebellions to develop a next-generation AI CPU chiplet platform based on chiplet technology. This collaboration combines Samsung Foundry’s 2nm process technology, Arm® Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS) V3 technology, and Rebellions’ REBEL AI accelerator to create an AI CPU chiplet platform designed for Cloud, HPC, and AI/ML training and Inference applications.

Chiplet design is a critical innovation that maximizes semiconductor performance while enhancing cost efficiency by modularizing multiple smaller chips to operate as a single package. By integrating Samsung Foundry’s 2nm process and Arm’s Neoverse CSS V3 technology, this chiplet-based platform is expected to deliver optimal performance while minimizing power consumption in AI data centers. The new platform is projected to be at least two to three times more energy efficient for generative AI workloads than existing solutions, significantly boosting data processing and computational capabilities. Furthermore, the integration with Rebellions’ REBEL AI accelerator is expected to deliver superior performance with significant improvement in energy efficiency across a wide range of AI computing and HPC workloads.

ADTechnology will lead the design of the Neoverse CSS V3-based chiplet to significantly enhance data processing speeds by optimizing interfaces and bandwidth, maximizing both performance and efficiency. The modular and scalable features of the Arm architecture will enable flexible expansion and efficient workload management across both data centers and edge computing environments.

“This global collaboration marks a pivotal step in enabling greater, more efficient computing capabilities in AI datacenters,” said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. ”ADTechnology brings important chiplet design expertise to the Arm Total Design ecosystem and this is a fantastic example of how partners are leveraging the ecosystem to accelerate the development of Arm-based custom silicon built for their specialized needs.”

“Samsung Foundry’s 2nm process is a game-changing technology for achieving both power efficiency and performance advancements in AI semiconductor development. Our collaboration with ADTechnology, Arm, and Rebellions will pave the way for new possibilities in AI semiconductor innovation,” said TaeJoong Song, Vice President and Head of Foundry Business Development at Samsung Electronics.

"This project is a great example of the power of the Arm Total Design ecosystem," said JK Park, CEO of ADTechnology. "By optimizing CPU cluster and interface design, ADTechnology aims to maximize computational performance and energy efficiency, securing a unique competitive edge in the AI semiconductor market. This partnership highlights the flexibility and scalability that chiplet-based designs can provide, positioning us to deliver cutting-edge solutions for next-generation AI workloads," he emphasized.

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 22 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 750 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 2/4/5nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications

For more information: https://en.adtek.co.kr

About Rebellions

Rebellions is a pioneering AI chipmaker that specializes in chips for AI inference, bringing superior energy efficiency as well as performance. Founded in 2020, the company has introduced two groundbreaking chips within just three years of its inception: the finance market-focused ION and the datacenter-focused ATOM. ATOM has been successfully deployed in a large-scale datacenter run by KT(Korea Telecom). Currently, Rebellions is developing its next-generation AI chip, REBEL, featuring a scalable chiplet architecture and high-bandwidth 144GB HBM3e memory. which is engineered to enhance Large Language Models (LLMs) and Multi-Modal Models (MMMs).

For more information: https://rebellions.ai





