The role of RISC-V in the European Processor Initiative - Interview with Roger Espasa
By Wisse Hettinga, eeNews Europe (October 14, 2024)
The European Processor Initiative aims to bring together research, design and manufacturing of a home-grown European processor
The initiative is well underway. The first processors have been delivered and the next generation is getting ready to be used in Europe’s second exascale computer, which is due to come online in 2026.
