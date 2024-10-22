VeriSilicon's DeWarp Processing IP DW200-FS achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B certification
This certification will further enhance VeriSilicon’s advantages in automotive functional safety ADAS camera ISP solutions
Shanghai, China, October 22, 2024--VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced that its DeWarp Processing IP DW200-FS has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B automotive functional safety certification. The certificate was issued by TÜV NORD, an international inspection and certification institution.
VeriSilicon’s DW200-FS IP leverages advanced pixel mapping algorithms and cache-based data prefetch architecture, delivering high efficiency and ultra-low bandwidth consumption in image distortion processing. The DW200-FS IP supports multiple grid sampling specifications, including 1x1, 4x4, and 16x16, achieving an optimal balance between processing precision and bandwidth across various application scenarios. Its high-performance pixel mapping capabilities can be widely used to correct distortion from fisheye or wide-angle lenses, support multi-image stitching for Bird Eye View (BEV), as well as perform pre-distortion adjustments for projection or Augmented Reality (AR) displays. Additionally, the DW200-FS IP integrates a six-channel high-performance YUV image scaling engine, enabling direct connections with image signal processors or distortion processing engine. Its multi-resolution outputs further improve performance of AI analysis and recognition.
VeriSilicon’s DW200-FS IP and its Image Signal Processing (ISP) ISP8200-FS series IP have successfully received ISO 26262 certifications. Combined with the company’s automotive-grade video interface IPs and RAW data compression IPs, VeriSilicon offers a comprehensive automotive functional safety ISP solution for cameras.
“Efficient and powerful dewarping is crucial for developing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) camera systems, enabling them to handle multiple sensors with various types. It enhances both human viewing experiences and machine vision ISP pipelines. Our innovations in dewarping technology have been adopted by major ADAS SoC vendors worldwide,” said Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intellectual Property Division at VeriSilicon. “To support rapid growth and ever-shortening time-to-market cycles for automotive SoCs, VeriSilicon has implemented a comprehensive automotive functional safety plan across its entire intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio.”
About VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP.
VeriSilicon possesses six categories of in-house processing IPs, namely Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP, and Display Processing IP, as well as more than 1,600 analog and mixed-signal IPs and RF IPs.
Leveraging its own IPs, VeriSilicon has developed a wealth of software and hardware custom chip design platforms targeting Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, covering always-on ultralight spatial computing devices such as smartwatches and AR/VR glasses, high-efficiency edge computing devices such as AI PCs, AI phones, smart cars, and robots, as well as high-performance cloud computing devices like data centers and servers.
In response to the trend of System-on-Chip (SoC) evolving towards System-in-Package (SiP) driven by the demand for large computing power, VeriSilicon put forward the concepts of "IP as a Chiplet”, "Chiplet as a Platform", and "Platform as an Ecosystem”. The company keeps advancing the R&D and industrialization of its Chiplet technologies and projects from the perspective of interface IP, Chiplet architecture, advanced packaging technology, and others for AI-Generated Content (AIGC) and autonomous driving solutions.
Under its unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, VeriSilicon serves a broad range of market segments, including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Its main customers include fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies, and cloud service providers.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,800 employees.
