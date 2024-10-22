MosChip Technologies joins Renesas RZ Partner Ecosystem as AI/ML Design Partner

Santa Clara, USA -- October 21st, 2024 – MosChip® Technologies is now an AI/ML design partner under Renesas RZ partner ecosystems, delivering intelligent solutions based on Renesas RZ/V series of MPUs.

MosChip® Technologies is a semiconductor design and product engineering services company with expertise in SoC design, systems, software, mobility, connectivity, vision, AI/ML and GenAI based solution design for diverse industrial domains. It is a trusted technology partner delivering high-performance next-gen solutions for seamless connectivity and intelligence across Products, IT, and Operations.

Designed by Renesas, a global leader in microcontrollers, SoCs, analog and power products, the RZ/V series MPUs deliver full-scale vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions with excellent power efficiency. They enable fast real-time AI processing and robust AI inference performance for robotics, home appliances and industrial automation systems without cooling fans or heat sinks. The Renesas RZ Ready is an extensive network of trusted technology partners that deliver commercial-grade building blocks for Renesas RZ products. These partner solutions are designed to help accelerate the development of customer systems with ready-to-use solutions.

As an AI/ML Design Partner within the Renesas RZ Partner Ecosystem, MosChip® leverages its deep expertise in AI and Machine Learning (ML) to collaborate with Renesas and its global network of partners. MosChip® has developed intelligent solutions viz. Smart Safety with PPE Kit Detection, Patient Monitoring System, ADAS Brake Alert with Distance Monitoring, and Action Recognition with Pose Estimation based on Renesas RZ/V series MPUs with DRP-AI accelerators. The aim is to accelerate the development and deployment of AI/ML-powered solutions that meet the growing demands of industries such as automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, consumer electronics, and more.

“Becoming an AI/ML Design Partner in the Renesas RZ Partner Ecosystem underscores MosChip®’s commitment to advancing innovation in the AI/ML domain and delivering cutting-edge solutions across various sectors. It is a testament to our AI/ML capabilities that facilitate the development of intelligent products/solutions meeting the challenges of tomorrow” said Swamy Irrinki, SVP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing at MosChip® Technologies.

“As AI/ ML adoption continues to grow across a broad range of industries and end applications, at Renesas we are focused on building a multi-layered ecosystem to empower developers. We are happy to welcome MosChip® to the Renesas Ready Partner Network,” said Kaushal Vora, Sr. Director of Business Acceleration and Ecosystem of Renesas. “With strong capabilities in AI/ ML and a host of available solutions, MosChip® will bring immediate value to our developer community and help accelerate their ideas to reality.”

About MosChip® Technologies

MosChip® Technologies with 1250+ engineers located in Silicon Valley-USA, and India, provides engineering solutions encompassing end-to-end silicon design, verification, systems, software, and device engineering, multimedia, mobility, connectivity, AI/ML, and test automation, along with Mixed Signal IP development and Turnkey ASIC services. MosChip® has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs and has an excellent track record of first-time-right silicon of 200+ SoC tape-outs. For more information, visit www.moschip.com.





