Logic Design Solutions launches an EXFAT IP Soft Core for NVMe Host Targeting embedded recorder systems
France, Gournay sur Marne -- October 22th 2024 - Logic Design Solutions launches its EXFAT IP Soft Core after the FAT32 IP Soft Core, one month ago.
It supports any disk size and enables to reach the same speed as in raw format. One directory is created for each recording session with a flexible file size scheme. Indeed, the file size can be as long as the recording size or can be cut if the recording is stopped before the recording size configured.
Finally, the last recording (directory) can be deleted and several disks can be managed in RAID0.
C source code is provided.
The Zynq Ultra Scale + is the first FPGA family to support this new EXFAT IP Soft Core.
About Logic Design Solutions
Logic Design Solutions develops IP for FPGA, and provides engineering services ranging from consulting to products' developments. We have an expertise in fast designs and for over 30 years' experience in FPGA/PLD Design. Logic Design Solutions' IP are an excellent value. Our competitive pricing enables customers to decide easily either purchasing or developing.
More information on our company, customers and IPs can be found on www.logic-design-solutions.com
