Andes Technology Unveils the D45-SE RISC-V Processor Targeting ASIL-D Certification

Hsinchu, Taiwan – Oct 22, 2024 – Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high-efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, proudly announces the launch of its industry-leading functional safety RISC-V processor AndesCore™ D45-SE, targeting ISO 26262 ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D) certification.

The D45-SE, derived from the production-proven D45, is a 32-bit, 8-stage dual-issue processor that supports the RISC-V GCBP extensions, including single/double precision FPU, 16-bit compression, bit manipulation, draft of packed SIMD/DSP extensions, and the Andes performance enhancements. Furthermore, it incorporates numerous safety features, such as dual-core lockstep (DCLS), a real-time diagnostic safety circuit that utilizes an additional processor and a set of comparators to enhance the diagnostic coverage; ECC for memory soft error protection; bus protection to secure bus transactions; a core trap status bus interface that provides real-time trap status information from the core; and StakSafe™, a hardware mechanism that protects the stack, and maintains the same outstanding 6.12 Coremark/MHz as the D45. With these safety enhancements, the D45-SE ensures fault tolerance that meets the rigorous demands of safety-critical applications.

Additionally, it supports split-mode, allowing two cores to run independently when split-lock is configured. The processor also offers comprehensive safety documentation and support to facilitate ISO 26262 compliance, assisting customers in integrating safety features into their designs. The D45-SE marks a milestone, underscoring Andes’ commitment to providing industry -leading, mission-critical solutions for the automotive industry and beyond.

“We are thrilled to announce the D45-SE, a high-performance RISC-V processor engineered to deliver exceptional safety and reliability. It is a testament to our dedication to delivering safe and reliable solutions,” said Frankwell Lin, Andes Chairman and CEO. “This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the automotive industry’s drive towards higher safety standards and innovation.”

About Andes Technology

