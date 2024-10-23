GlobalFoundries and NXP to Deliver Next-Generation 22FDX Solutions for Automotive, IoT and Smart Mobile

Building on years of collaboration, this new process technology collaboration will provide power-efficient and secure connectivity solutions for essential consumer and industrial applications manufactured both in Europe and the U.S.

MALTA, N.Y. and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, October 23, 2024– GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced collaboration to drive next-generation solutions across a range of end markets including automotive, IoT and smart mobile devices. This collaboration leverages GF’s 22FDX® process technology platform and global manufacturing footprint to optimize the power, performance and time-to-market of NXP’s solutions. GF’s 22FDX chips will be manufactured in Dresden and Malta, New York, providing NXP geographically diverse supply for their customers.

The new collaboration, building on the longtime relationship between NXP and GF, will enable NXP to provide more compact and power-efficient solutions while increasing the overall performance of their system solutions. The companies will leverage GF’s 22FDX platform, which optimizes performance by dynamically adjusting to the lowest possible voltage, delivering ultra-low power consumption and high performance for the most demanding applications. Purpose-built for intelligence at the edge, 22FDX optimizes energy management to deliver up to 50% higher performance and 70% less power used versus other planar CMOS technologies.

“NXP’s innovative portfolio of high-performance solutions is crucial to enabling the essential technologies at the center of our increasingly connected world,” said Andy Micallef, executive vice president and chief operations and manufacturing officer at NXP. “GF’s 22FDX platform’s power efficiency and enhanced performance effectively enables our customers to build the next generation of connected and secure solutions. Additionally, GF’s robust manufacturing presence for 22FDX in Germany and the U.S. helps support our goals of having supply control and geographic resilience in our manufacturing base.”

“Our close collaboration for over a decade has been a testament to the strength of our shared vision and commitment,” said Niels Anderskouv, chief business officer at GF. “As we move forward, we’re excited to build on this foundation and further enable NXP’s next-generation solutions with high-power efficiency and optimal performance, without customers needing to compromise on either.”

The 22FDX platform also maximizes performance per area by integrating digital, analog, RF, power management, and non-volatile memory (NVM) onto a single die. With best-in-class RF connectivity, 22FDX delivers responsive and reliable wireless connectivity for simple and secure connections. Integrated NVM reduces power consumption and latency while improving security, especially important given the growing memory footprint for Edge AI processors. Through this integration, NXP will create a one-stop shop platform to serve multiple markets while maximizing IP reuse.

With technology qualified for Automotive Grade 1 and 2 applications, 22FDX ensures exceptional reliability in extreme automotive conditions. As part of GF’s AutoPro™ solutions, the 22FDX platform includes advanced temperature-resistant capabilities up to 150°C junction temperature, which is critical to ensuring the long-term durability and safety of vehicle electronic systems.

Built on a rich heritage of FDX innovation, GF has a robust portfolio of silicon and product-proven IP for Automotive, Communications, and IoT applications. With a secure, global supply chain, GF has shipped more than 3 billion FDX chips to customers worldwide from Dresden and is now also shipping from Malta, N.Y.

Following the companies’ previous joint development of 40nm NVM technology, GF is well positioned to support NXP’s next-gen solutions for years to come through its ongoing innovations to its FDX and FDX+ platforms.

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure.






