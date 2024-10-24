Intel-Samsung foundry collaboration

Intel’s reported move to discuss cooperation with Samsung in their respective foundry businesses suggests that Intel is not confident it can gain process technology leadership next year.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 24, 2024)​

If Intel’s 18A process looked like achieving industry supremacy while running at commercial yields by the end of next year, then the company would be on track to making a success of its foundry business on its own.

Click here to read more ...







