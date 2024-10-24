Arm puts Qualcomm on notice of cancellation of its licence
Arm has given one of its biggest customers, Qualcomm, 60 days notice of a cancellation of its architectural licence, reports Bloomberg.
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 24, 2024)
The move comes after a three year legal battle between the two companies over Qualcomm’s $1.4 billion acquisition of Apple spin-off and Arm licensee Nuvia and a subsequent refusal by Qualcomm to renegotiate contract terms.
