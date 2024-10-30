Faraday Unveils HiSpeedKit™-HS Platform for High-speed Interface IP Verification in SoCs
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Oct 30, 2024 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announces the launch of its latest SoC platform, HiSpeedKit™-HS, designed to enhance and streamline the verification process for high-speed interface IP subsystems. The platform supports Faraday’s and third-party controller IP solutions, enabling comprehensive hardware and software verification through FPGA integrated with HiSpeedKit™-HS.
The HiSpeedKit™-HS platform allows interface IP verification thorough integration and testing within a realistic SoC environment. It features holistic components, including ARM Cortex® A53 and the high-speed interface IP test chips of Faraday’s DDR 4 PHY, PCIe Gen 4 PHY, and Gigabyte Ethernet PHY. In addition to verification in SoCs, the collocated controller is further integrated to ensure the integrity and quality of the high-speed interface subsystem, reduce future integration risks, accelerate time-to-market, and provide early-stage performance simulation across diverse software system applications.
“Our experienced IP service team provides a one-stop IP solution with an efficient IP management system; the subsystem service to facilitate early-stage validation reducing risk and turnaround time; and comprehensive post-silicon debugging support,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “The HiSpeedKit™-HS platform can accelerate design-in process for interface IPs and SoC implementation, representing a major advancement in our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable IP solutions,” he added.
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100/Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further information, visit www.faraday-tech.com .
